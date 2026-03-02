Choti Holi 2026: Correct date, auspicious timing and spiritual significance explained

New Delhi:

Holika Dahan is performed on Choti Holi, which is celebrated the day before Holi, the festival of colours. While the festival of colours is celebrated on the Pratipada of the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month, this event takes place on the full moon day of Phalgun month. India will celebrate Holi on March 4th this year. Before this, an auspicious time and date will be chosen for the performance of Holika Dahan.

The auspicious time for Holika Dahan is Bhadra-free and Phalgun Purnima Tithi during the Pradosh period. Let us find out on which day Choti Holi and Holika Dahan will be celebrated this year, and what is the auspicious time for it.

Date and time of the festival

Choti Holi / Holika Dahan March 2, 2026

Purnima Tithi will begin on March 2, 2026, at 05:55 PM

Purnima Tithi will end on March 3, 2026, at 05:07 PM

Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan are celebrated on the night of Phalguna Purnima in the auspicious time free from Bhadra.

Holika Dahan 2026: Auspicious time and Bhadra period

The Bhadra period is considered inauspicious for Holika Dahan. The timings are as follows:

Date and time of the event

The Bhadra period will begin on March 2, 2026, at 05:58 PM

The Bhadra period will end on March 3, 2026, at 05:30 am

With the beginning of the Phalguna Purnima Tithi, Bhadra Kaal begins on the evening of March 2nd and will last throughout the night. Therefore, Holika Dahan can be performed after Bhadra ends. According to available timetables, the ideal time is between 5:30 AM and 6:23 AM on March 3rd. Devotees are advised to perform this ritual only after Bhadra Kaal ends to ensure auspicious results.

Why do we celebrate Chhoti Holi?

The triumph of good over evil is symbolised by Choti Holi. One day before the main festival of colours, it is celebrated. A sacred fire is lighted on this day, Holika Dahan, in the evening or at a predetermined, fortunate time. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu on this day and offer prayers for protection, wealth, and the eradication of bad energy. This ceremony represents the victory of virtue and the burning of evil intent.

Choti Holi/Holika Dahan Puja Vidhi

Family members assemble around Holika to pray and engage in parikrama on the day of Holika Dahan. Sacred objects are thrown into the fire, including whole grains of rice, havan samagri, cloves, black pepper, camphor, green cardamom, dry coconut, yellow mustard seeds, and lotus seeds.

People recite mantras and offer prayers to God for joy, wealth, and health at Holika Dahan. This gathering brings neighbours and families together, strengthening bonds between them.

