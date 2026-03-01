Holika Dahan 2026: Complete puja samagri list and auspicious timing

New Delhi:

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 4, with Holika Dahan taking place the evening before, on March 3. However, since a lunar eclipse is also occurring on the same day, some scholars believe the ritual should ideally be performed on March 2 instead. As always, different traditions and local beliefs may influence the final decision in various regions.

Before lighting the Holika fire, devotees perform a puja and offer specific items into the flames as part of the ritual. These offerings are believed to symbolise the removal of negativity and the welcoming of prosperity. If you’re planning to take part in Holika Dahan this year, here’s a look at the essential items traditionally included in the ceremony.

Holika Dahan puja materials list

Gulal – Symbolises welcoming Holi

Coconut – Symbolises auspiciousness

Dhoop – Symbolises the light of knowledge

Roli – For auspiciousness and positivity

Earthen lamp – Symbolises light

Flowers – Symbolise joy and love

Garland made of cow dung cakes – For family protection

Grains – Symbolise prosperity

Kalaava – Protective thread

Water in the Kalash – Symbolises peace and coolness

New grains – Symbolise new beginnings

Betel nut – For auspiciousness

Ghee – For the purity of the fire

Sugarcane – For sweetness in life

Mustard seeds – To ward off negativity

Red cloth – Symbolises energy

Gujiya or sweets – Holi Prasad

You should use these materials in the Holika Dahan Puja.

Auspicious time for Holika Dahan in 2026

The auspicious time for Holika Dahan will be from 6:47 pm to 8:50 pm on March 3, 2026. Holika Puja will prove auspicious during this auspicious time. The holy festival of Holika Dahan is celebrated on the full moon day of Phalguna. This year, the full moon will last from 5:55 pm on March 2, 2026, to 5:07 pm on March 3.

Significance of Holika Dahan

The Holika Dahan fire is considered extremely sacred. According to religious beliefs, circumambulating Holika brings auspiciousness to family life. Keeping the ashes of Holika Dahan in the house also improves the Vaastu of the house. By offering a garland of cow dung cakes to Holika on this day, you receive God's blessings. You should arrange the above ingredients on a plate and perform the Holika Dahan puja with your family.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the veracity of any of these statements.)

