Chandra Grahan Vastu remedies: Simple rituals to maintain positivity during a lunar eclipse

New Delhi:

Chandra Grahan Vastu Remedies: In Hindu tradition, a lunar eclipse is considered a special astronomical and spiritual event. It is believed that during an eclipse, not only does the moon's appearance change, but the energy of the atmosphere also changes. This can impact our mind, health, and home environment. In such a situation, adopting some simple remedies and Vastu rules can help maintain positivity in the home. Let's explore the things to keep in mind during an eclipse.

Purifying the home before the eclipse

It is considered auspicious to thoroughly clean the house before the eclipse begins. Especially keep the place of worship clean and light a lamp there. Many families add basil leaves to food and drinks before the eclipse, which is considered a symbol of purity. These practices are rooted in faith, but they also maintain discipline and cleanliness in the home.

Take precautions during the eclipse period

Avoid going out during the eclipse unless absolutely necessary. Maintain silence within the home and avoid excessive noise. Performing prayers, meditation, or chanting mantras during this time is considered beneficial. Chanting "Om Namah Shivaya" or "Om Chandraya Namah" brings mental peace.

Keeping windows and doors closed and not cooking new food in the kitchen during the eclipse is also part of the tradition.

Vastu remedies to increase positive energy

Light a ghee lamp in the south direction of the house before the eclipse begins. Burning camphor or frankincense in the house keeps the atmosphere fragrant and calm. Sprinkling Ganga water throughout the house after the eclipse is over is also considered auspicious. This practice promotes mental balance and positive thinking.

Offer water and charity measures

Before the eclipse, place a pot filled with clean water in the north direction of the house and offer it to a plant the next day. This is considered a symbol of purification.

Pouring flour and powdered sugar for ants outside the house, and giving food or gifts to needy people or service providers such as maids, drivers, cooks, cleaners, etc., are also considered positive karma. These small acts bring sweetness to relationships and auspicious energy to the home.

Health and spiritual purification measures

Soak 4–5 black peppers in water overnight and drink this water the next morning. Traditionally, this practice is associated with body purification and aura.

Offering water to the Shivalinga after the eclipse and taking a normal bath followed by a milk bath are also considered symbols of spiritual purification.

Animal care and protection

Feeding animals during an eclipse fosters compassion and kindness. Also, avoid wasting water and milk during this time, as every drop is considered a symbol of prosperity and balance.

These measures related to the lunar eclipse are based on religious beliefs, but their core message is cleanliness, restraint, kindness, and positive thinking. If these things are kept in mind, even the eclipse can become an opportunity for peace and energy in the home.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these things.)