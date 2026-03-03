Chandra Grahan 2026 remedies: How to eliminate negative effects after the eclipse

New Delhi:

For centuries, India has valued lunar eclipses both astrologically and religiously. Many auspicious acts are forbidden during this time because negative energy is activated. Maintaining purity and positivism after an eclipse is over is just as crucial as adhering to specific guidelines throughout the eclipse. This helps eliminate any bad effects in the family and balances the home atmosphere.

Purify yourself by bathing

As soon as the eclipse ends, take a bath. According to scriptures, the Sutak effect persists during the eclipse, and this effect does not end without a bath. Bathing is not only a means of cleansing the body but also of spiritual purification. The mind and body can be affected by the negative energies activated during the eclipse, so bathing calms these effects. Add some Ganga water to the water; if Ganga water is not available, you can also add Tulsi leaves. This provides mental peace and spiritual energy.

Appease the nine planets

After bathing, wear clean clothes and worship your favourite deity. Chanting the mantra "Om Navagrahaya Namah" or offering raw milk to the Moon God is considered beneficial for appeasing the nine planets. This maintains the planets' blessings and brings balance to your life.

Cleaning the house and temple

After the eclipse ends, clean the entire house and the temple. Mopping the floor with water mixed with a little salt or sprinkling Ganga water is a simple way to remove negative energy from the home. A clean and balanced environment brings positivity to the family.

Donate

Donating to the poor and needy after an eclipse brings special merit. Donate items like grains, clothing, white clothes, sesame seeds, salt, rice, or milk. These items are considered to be associated with the Moon and help reduce the effects of the eclipse.

Avoid eating during the eclipse period

Food stored during the Sutak period is considered impure. Food stored during an eclipse should not be eaten even after the eclipse is over. Many people preserve food by adding basil leaves to it. Chanting mantras and meditating can increase mental peace and reduce negative effects.

Worship of gods and goddesses

After bathing and cleaning yourself, worship the gods and goddesses. Doing so prevents negative energy from overpowering you and leads to the attainment of virtue.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

