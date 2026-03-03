Chandra Grahan 2026 time: When lunar eclipse will be visible in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

New Delhi:

The March 3 lunar eclipse has been building up all day. Partly because it falls close to Holi. Partly because it is visible in India. And mostly because people just want to know one simple thing. What time should I step outside and look up?

This is the first Chandra Grahan of 2026, running from 3:20 pm to 6:46 pm IST, with totality creating the much talked about Blood Moon effect. But visibility across India depends on moonrise. So while the eclipse technically begins in the afternoon, most cities will only see it as the Moon appears in the evening sky.

Lunar eclipse 2026 timings in India

The eclipse will move through penumbral, partial and total phases during the afternoon. However, in many parts of India, viewers will catch the later stages around sunset and moonrise. The total phase peaks roughly between 4:34 pm and 5:33 pm IST, though not every city will witness full totality above the horizon.

Clear skies will matter. Buildings will matter. Your direction of view will matter. A clear eastern horizon helps.

Chandra Grahan 2026 time: City-wise visibility in India

Here is when the lunar eclipse is expected to become visible in major Indian cities:

Delhi – 6:22 PM

Noida – 6:20 PM

Gurugram – 6:02 PM

Lucknow – 6:02 PM

Kolkata – 5:43 PM

Bhopal – 6:21 PM

Chennai – 6:21 PM

Patna – 5:55 PM

Bengaluru – 6:32 PM

Hyderabad – 6:26 PM

Kanpur – 6:14 PM

Varanasi – 5:43 PM

Prayagraj – 5:55 PM

Indore – 6:26 PM

Dehradun – 6:14 PM

Mathura – 6:25 PM

Chandigarh – 6:27 PM

Jaipur – 6:14 PM

In most of these cities, the Moon will rise already partially eclipsed. In parts of the Northeast, viewing conditions are more favourable for witnessing deeper totality.

How to watch the Blood Moon safely

A lunar eclipse is completely safe to view with the naked eye. No filters are required. If you have binoculars or a small telescope, the colour changes and shadow details become clearer. If stepping outside is not possible, live streams from major space agencies and astronomy platforms will broadcast the event in real time.

For many, this eclipse is not just about astronomy. It coincides with Sutak observances and pre Holi rituals, adding a cultural layer to the evening sky. Whether you are watching for science, faith or simple curiosity, the plan is straightforward. Check your city’s timing, find an open view and look up. Sometimes that is enough.

