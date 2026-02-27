Chandra Grahan 2026: Do’s and don’ts to follow during the Lunar Eclipse

New Delhi:

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place on March 3 and coincides with the festival of Holi, making it a rare and spiritually significant event. According to traditional beliefs, a lunar eclipse, also known as Chandra Grahan, is considered a sensitive period that can influence emotions, thoughts, and mental energy because of the Moon’s connection with the human mind. For this reason, certain rituals and precautions are recommended to maintain spiritual balance and positivity.

Here’s a simple guide to what people are traditionally advised to do and avoid during the lunar eclipse.

What You Should Do During the Lunar Eclipse

Add Tulsi or Kusha to Food

It is believed that placing tulsi leaves or kusha grass in food items helps protect them from negative energies during the eclipse period.

Chant Mantras and Pray

This time is considered spiritually powerful, making it ideal for chanting mantras, meditating, or engaging in prayer. These practices are believed to promote inner peace and protection.

Read Sacred Texts

Reciting holy scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita, Ramcharitmanas, or Sundarkand is encouraged. It is believed that spiritual activities performed during the eclipse bring greater benefits and positive energy.

Take a Bath Before and After the Eclipse

Bathing before the eclipse begins and again after it ends is considered purifying and symbolises cleansing of negative influences.

Cover Idols and Sacred Items

Many people cover idols and religious images during the eclipse and cleanse them afterwards by sprinkling holy water like Gangajal.

Cleanse Your Home After the Eclipse

Sprinkling Gangajal in the house after the eclipse is believed to restore purity and remove negative vibrations.

Donate Food and Help Others

Charity and helping the needy after the eclipse are considered highly auspicious and spiritually rewarding.

What You Should Avoid During the Lunar Eclipse

Avoid Eating Food

Traditionally, people are advised not to eat during the eclipse period, as it is believed that food may absorb negative energy.

Do Not Begin New or Important Work

Starting new ventures, business deals, or auspicious activities during the eclipse is generally avoided, as this time is not considered favourable.

Avoid Sleeping During the Eclipse

Staying awake and engaging in prayer or meditation is preferred, as sleeping during the eclipse is believed to reduce spiritual awareness.

Avoid Using Sharp Objects

Using knives, scissors, or needles is discouraged during this time as a precaution rooted in traditional beliefs.

Avoid Touching Idols and Tulsi Plants

Touching sacred idols or tulsi plants during the eclipse is avoided. These items are usually purified after the eclipse ends.

Maintain Self-Discipline

Practising self-control, including avoiding physical intimacy, is traditionally recommended to maintain spiritual focus.

Spiritual Significance of the Lunar Eclipse

In Indian spiritual traditions, the lunar eclipse is seen as a powerful time for reflection, prayer, and cleansing. Since the Moon symbolises emotions and the mind, this period is believed to amplify emotional sensitivity. Many people use this time for meditation, letting go of negative thoughts, and reconnecting with their inner selves.

