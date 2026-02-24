Chandra Grahan 2026 in India: March eclipse date, time and Sutak Kaal details

New Delhi:

The first Chandra Grahan of 2026 is almost here. For those who follow the Hindu calendar even loosely, this is not just another astronomical event. It carries ritual weight. Astrological attention. A certain stillness around it. For clarity, Chandra Grahan simply means a lunar eclipse. Same event. Different cultural lens.

This one falls on the full moon day of Phalgun. Which is expected, because every Chandra Grahan occurs on Purnima. Still, the Phalgun full moon holds its own religious relevance in the Hindu calendar. So when an eclipse coincides with it, observance tends to feel more heightened. Homes grow quieter. Temples adjust schedules. People plan around it rather than through it.

Chandra Grahan 2026 date, time and duration

The Chandra Grahan will occur on March 3, 2026. According to time calculations, it begins at 3:20 PM and continues until 6:47 PM. The total duration stands at approximately 3 hours and 27 minutes, making it the longest eclipse of the year.

It will be visible in India. That detail matters. In traditional belief systems, if the eclipse is visible in your region, its ritual rules and Sutak period are observed strictly.

Astrologically, this Chandra Grahan takes place in the Leo zodiac sign and under the Purva Phalguni constellation. Many astrologers consider this alignment sensitive, especially for matters linked to emotions, mental clarity, health patterns and financial decisions. Some take it symbolically. Others follow precautions more seriously. Both approaches coexist.

Sutak Kaal and important rules

As per scriptures, the Sutak period of a Chandra Grahan begins exactly nine hours before the eclipse starts. Based on this, Sutak in India will begin at 6:20 AM on March 3, 2026, and continue until the eclipse ends in the evening.

During Sutak, temple doors are traditionally closed. Touching idols is avoided. Auspicious ceremonies or new beginnings are postponed. The idea is simple. Pause outward activity. Turn inward instead.

Devotional practices such as mantra chanting, meditation, or silent prayer are considered beneficial during this time. It is seen as spiritually charged. Quiet, but charged.

Chandra Grahan precautions: Dos and don’ts

Certain practices are commonly followed during the eclipse and Sutak period. They are rooted in belief and tradition, and remain widely observed.

Before Sutak begins, basil leaves are often placed in milk, curd, and cooked food. This is believed to protect food from negative influences during the eclipse phase.

Cooking and eating are generally avoided once Sutak starts.

Sleeping during the eclipse window is also discouraged in traditional guidance.

Pregnant women are advised to remain indoors during the Chandra Grahan.

The use of sharp objects such as knives or scissors is avoided, based on the belief that it may adversely affect the unborn child.

These practices are faith-driven, yet deeply ingrained in cultural routine.

Importance of charity during Chandra Grahan

Charity, often referred to as Mahadaan, holds particular importance on the day of a Chandra Grahan. It is believed to reduce the effects of Chandra Dosha in one’s horoscope. Since the Moon is associated with the colour white, donating rice, sugar, milk or white clothing is considered auspicious.

Individuals whose Moon is affected by Rahu, Ketu or Saturn are often advised to donate silver or pearls. Feeding the needy, offering food, or lighting lamps at home in the evening are also believed to bring mental peace and invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

