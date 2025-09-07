Chandra Grahan timings in Chennai today: September 7, 2025, lunar eclipse and Sutak details

New Delhi:

The last Chandra Grahan (total lunar eclipse) of 2025 will grace the skies tonight, September 7. People in Chennai and across India will be able to witness this rare celestial event, which will last for several hours. The Moon will appear deep red in colour at the peak of the eclipse, making it a spectacular sight for skywatchers.

For devotees, the eclipse is also significant because of the Sutak period, during which religious rituals, cooking and eating are traditionally avoided. Below are the complete details of timings and visibility for Chennai and other cities.

Chandra Grahan 2025 timings in Chennai

Here are the exact timings for the total lunar eclipse in Chennai:

Eclipse Event Time (IST) Date First Penumbral Contact 20:59 Sep 7 First Umbra Contact (Eclipse Begins) 21:58 Sep 7 Total Eclipse Begins 23:01 Sep 7 Maximum Eclipse 23:42 Sep 7 Total Eclipse Ends 00:22 Sep 8 Last Umbra Contact (Eclipse Ends) 01:26 Sep 8 Last Penumbral Contact 02:24 Sep 8

Total Phase Duration: 1 hour 21 minutes

Partial Phase Duration: 3 hours 28 minutes

Penumbral Phase Duration: 5 hours 24 minutes

Sutak timings in Chennai

As per Hindu tradition, Sutak begins 9 hours before the lunar eclipse and ends once the eclipse is over.

Sutak Begins: 12:07 PM, Sep 7

12:07 PM, Sep 7 Sutak Ends: 01:26 AM, Sep 8

01:26 AM, Sep 8 Sutak for children, elderly and sick: 06:16 PM, Sep 7 – 01:26 AM, Sep 8

During Sutak, devotees usually avoid cooking, eating, and performing auspicious tasks. After the eclipse, purification rituals such as bathing and cleaning of puja areas are observed.

Chandra Grahan visibility in India and worldwide

The total lunar eclipse will be visible across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

Globally, it can be seen from most of Asia, Australia, Eastern Africa, and parts of Europe. However, it will not be visible in most regions of North and South America.

Why does the Moon turn red during Chandra Grahan?

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon enters the Earth’s shadow. Instead of going completely dark, it appears reddish because sunlight bends through the Earth’s atmosphere and scatters, leaving only the red hues to reach the Moon. This is why the event is often called a “Blood Moon.”

Religious and cultural significance

In Hindu tradition, Chandra Grahan is considered a powerful yet inauspicious time. Rituals include:

Avoiding food and water during Sutak.

Chanting mantras and meditating during the eclipse.

Taking a holy bath after the eclipse ends.

Donating food and essentials to the needy.

It is also said that children, elderly, and ill individuals are allowed relaxed Sutak rules, as reflected in today’s timings.

What Chennai skywatchers can expect tonight

If skies remain clear, residents of Chennai will witness the Moon gradually darkening from 9 PM, turning deep red by 11:42 PM at maximum eclipse. The spectacle will last past midnight before ending around 1:26 AM.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any such information.)