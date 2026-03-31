Chaitra Purnima 2026: 3 night rituals to attract Maa Lakshmi’s blessings

New Delhi:

There are 12 Purnimas in a year, and each one carries its own significance. But Chaitra Purnima stands out a bit more. It is linked with worship of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, and it also marks an important occasion in Hindu belief systems.

As per traditional belief, this is also the day when Lord Hanuman was born. Which is why Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Chaitra Purnima. The day naturally becomes more important, with devotees observing rituals, offering prayers and following certain practices for prosperity and peace.

Chaitra Purnima 2026 date and timing

According to Drik Panchang, Chaitra Purnima tithi will begin on April 1, 2026 at 07:06 AM and will end on April 2, 2026 at 07:41 AM.

The Purnima vrat and moon worship will be observed on April 1, while snan-daan will be performed on April 2, along with the observance of Hanuman Jayanti.

Why snan-daan on Purnima is considered important

Snan-daan on Purnima is believed to be especially beneficial. This practice has been followed for a long time, where people take a holy dip in rivers and donate as part of religious rituals.

On Chaitra Purnima, along with pooja and fasting, certain actions are also performed at night. It is believed that doing these can bring prosperity and positive energy into the home.

Things to do on Chaitra Purnima night to attract Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings

Light a diya in the north-east direction

During Pradosh Kaal, perform Lakshmi puja and light a diya in the Ishaan corner. It is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi and invite prosperity into the home

Recite Shri Sukt

Sit in front of Goddess Lakshmi, light a diya and recite Shri Sukt on this day

Offer arghya to the Moon

On the night of Purnima, offer arghya to the Moon using a mixture of raw milk, sugar and rice

These are simple practices. Nothing complicated. But they are followed with the belief that they help bring stability, peace and a bit of good energy into everyday life.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Purnima 2026: What time does tithi begin on April 1? Check shubh muhurat and Rahukaal timings