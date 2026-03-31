Chaitra Purnima 2026: What time does tithi begin on April 1? Check shubh muhurat and Rahukaal timings

New Delhi:

Chaitra Purnima in 2026 falls on April 1, marking the first full moon of the Hindu New Year. It is considered an important day for vrat, pooja and other rituals, with many people observing fasting and performing moon worship.

The tithi, however, extends into the next day, which often creates confusion around timings. That is where the Panchang becomes useful. It helps you figure out exactly when to observe rituals and plan the day properly.

Chaitra Purnima 2026 tithi and timings

Purnima tithi will continue throughout April 1 and into the night, ending on April 2 at 07:42 AM

Vriddhi Yoga will remain till 02:51 PM on April 1

Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect till 04:18 PM on April 1

April 1, being Wednesday, is observed as the day for Purnima vrat.

April 1, 2026 Shubh Muhurat timings

Brahma Muhurat: 04:39 AM to 05:25 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:02 AM to 06:11 AM

Vijay Muhurat: 02:30 PM to 03:20 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:38 PM to 07:01 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:39 PM to 07:48 PM

Rahukaal timings across cities

Delhi: 12:25 PM to 01:59 PM

Mumbai: 12:43 PM to 02:15 PM

Chandigarh: 12:27 PM to 02:01 PM

Lucknow: 12:11 PM to 01:44 PM

Bhopal: 12:24 PM to 01:57 PM

Kolkata: 11:41 AM to 01:13 PM

Ahmedabad: 12:43 PM to 02:16 PM

Chennai: 12:13 PM to 01:45 PM

Sunrise and sunset timing

Sunrise: 06:11 AM

Sunset: 06:39 PM

So if you are planning to observe Chaitra Purnima rituals, April 1 is the main day to keep in mind, with the tithi continuing into the next morning.

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