What to do on Chaitra Purnima 2026: Puja vidhi and important do’s and don’ts

New Delhi:

Chaitra Purnima holds special significance in Hindu tradition. While there are 12 or 13 full moons in a year, this particular Purnima is considered especially auspicious as it is associated with the birth of Lord Hanuman. This is why Hanuman Jayanti is also observed on this day every year.

On this occasion, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Hanuman during the auspicious time. Bathing in rivers, lakes and holy ponds, along with acts of charity, is also considered highly auspicious.

When is Chaitra Purnima 2026

Chaitra Purnima will be celebrated on Thursday, April 2, 2026.

Moonrise: 7:07 pm

Auspicious time for worship: 6:39 pm to 8:06 pm

Chaitra Purnima puja vidhi

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath, preferably in a holy river or water body

Offer prayers to the Sun God after bathing

Worship Lord Satyanarayan with rituals

In the evening, perform puja for the Moon God and offer prayers

After completing the rituals, donate a pot filled with raw grains to a needy person

What to do and what to avoid on Chaitra Purnima

The Chaitra Purnima is also seen to be celebrated with a sense of discipline, where small decisions of the day are considered to be important. There is also a notion that the devotees keep the day light, not only in terms of food, but also in terms of activities. It is also considered a good day to be careful with speech and activities, choosing to be light rather than being in a state of conflict. Giving charity, feeding those who need to be fed, and spending time in prayer are considered to be important on this day.

Significance of Chaitra Purnima

Chaitra Purnima is believed to be the day when Lord Krishna performed the Raas festival in Braj. It is also widely believed that Lord Hanuman was born on this full moon day of the Chaitra month, which is why Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the same day in North and Central India.

In some regions, however, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims.)

Also read: Chaitra Purnima 2026: Is it on April 1 or 2? Check correct date and snan-daan muhurat