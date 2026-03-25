Chaitra Navratri Day 7: Maa Kalaratri’s significance, puja vidhi and mantras explained

New Delhi:

The seventh day of Chaitra Navratri coincides with 25th March, which is marked as the celebration of Maa Kalaratri, a very potent and intense form of Goddess Durga. She is the destroyer of darkness and fear, and the personification of the power of change, protection, and raw energy of the divine.

Maa Kalaratri may look fierce and intimidating, but devotees believe she is extremely kind and compassionate and removes all the barriers from the path of her devotees and protects them from harm. Read everything you need to know about the significance and ways to worship Maa Kalaratri at home.

Who is Maa Kalaratri, and why is she worshipped?

Maa Kalaratri is the seventh avatar of Goddess Durga and is revered as a destroyer of evil and ignorance. Just as Lord Shiva is the lord of destruction, Maa Kalaratri is the goddess of the destructive forces of the universe.

According to belief, during the battle with demons, Shumbh and Nishumbh, a dark energy emerged from the goddess, giving her a black complexion. From that moment, she came to be known as “Kalaratri” the one who is as dark as the night. Despite her fearsome appearance, she is also called “Shubhankari”, meaning the one who brings auspiciousness.

How to perform Maa Kalaratri puja at home

The puja is generally performed at night, but during the nine nights of Navratri, the goddess can be worshipped at any time of the day.

Step by Step Ritual:

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

Place the idol of Maa Kalaratri, wash it with Gangajal, and offer roli, kumkum, flowers, incense, lamps, and akshat.

It is said that the goddess has a special liking for jaggery or sweet dishes prepared with jaggery, so this is the most important offering on this day.

Light a diya and sit in a quiet place to perform the prayer and meditation.

While tantric rituals are also performed on this day, these rituals should be performed under the guidance of someone competent.

Special ritual for protection from enemies

For those seeking relief from opposition or conflict, a specific ritual is often followed: Wear red clothes and sit on a red cloth. Light a mustard oil lamp and offer fragrance and clove to the goddess. Chant the mantra:“Om Kreem Kalikayai Namah” (11 malas) After chanting, pray sincerely for protection and the removal of obstacles. Devotees believe that consistent practice brings quick relief.

Powerful mantras of Maa Kalaratri

Beej mantra: Om Kreem Kalikayai Namah

Vijay mantra: Om Kreem Kreem Kreem Hoom Hoom Hreem Hreem Dakshine Kalike Kreem Kreem Kreem Hoom Hoom Hreem Hreem Swaha

Shakti mantra: Om Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namostute

Day 7 of Navratri isn’t just about rituals; it’s about confronting what scares you and stepping into your own strength. Maa Kalaratri symbolises that even the darkest phases carry the potential for transformation.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.