Navratri Day 5: What colour to wear and what to offer to Maa Skandamata

New Delhi:

March 23 marks the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri. On this day, the fifth form of Goddess Durga, Skandamata, is worshipped. She is known as Skandamata because she is the mother of Skanda, also known as Kartikeya, the commander of the gods.

In her idol, Skanda is seen seated in her lap in child form. The Goddess has a radiant white complexion and is seated on a lotus, which is why she is also called Padmasana. She has four arms, holding her son in one, lotus flowers in two hands, and displaying the Abhaya Mudra, a gesture of protection, with the fourth.

It is believed that the Goddess blesses her devotees with the same care and protection that a mother offers her child.

Spiritual significance of Skandamata worship

Worshipping Skandamata is believed to bring relief from difficulties and obstacles in life. She symbolises strength, courage, and guidance, reminding devotees to take control of their own path.

It is also believed that those facing challenges in work or business can benefit from her blessings. Devotees chant her mantra to seek peace, prosperity, and stability in life.

The mantra to chant is:

"Singhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Kardvaya

Shubhdastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashaswini"

Chanting this mantra 11 times is considered auspicious.

What colour to wear on Navratri Day 5

Wearing white on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri is considered highly auspicious. White symbolises purity, peace, and simplicity.

Along with white, yellow and orange are also considered favourable colours for the day. Offering yellow flowers to the Goddess is believed to please her.

What bhog to offer on Navratri Day 5

On this day, devotees offer banana and saffron kheer to Goddess Skandamata. These offerings are considered especially प्रिय to the Goddess and are believed to bring her blessings of happiness, peace, and prosperity.

Navratri Day 5 is a celebration of nurturing strength and quiet resilience. Worshipping Skandamata is not just about rituals, but about seeking balance, courage, and protection in life. As the festival progresses, this day reminds devotees of the power of faith and inner strength.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and folk traditions. There is no scientific evidence for these claims. India TV does not certify the authenticity of this information.)

Also read: Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Skandamata puja rituals, timings and significance