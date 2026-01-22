Basant Panchami 2026 bhog: What to offer Goddess Saraswati on this auspicious day Basant Panchami 2026 will be celebrated on January 23. Here’s a list of auspicious offerings to make to Goddess Saraswati to seek blessings for knowledge and success.

Basant Panchami is one of the major festivals of Sanatan Dharma. On this day, Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and creativity, is worshipped. This festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the month of Magh. This year, Basant Panchami falls on January 23, 2026.



Let's learn in detail about what offerings you should make to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami.

Favourite offerings of Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami

Malpua - You should offer Malpua to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami. Students who offer Malpua to Goddess Saraswati will receive auspicious results in their academics.

You should offer Malpua to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami. Students who offer Malpua to Goddess Saraswati will receive auspicious results in their academics. Gram Flour Burfi - You can also offer gram flour burfi to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami. After offering it to Goddess Saraswati, you can also distribute it among people as prasad.

You can also offer gram flour burfi to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami. After offering it to Goddess Saraswati, you can also distribute it among people as prasad. Bundi - Offering sweet boondi to Goddess Saraswati is considered auspicious. You can also make boondi laddus and offer them as an offering.

Offering sweet boondi to Goddess Saraswati is considered auspicious. You can also make boondi laddus and offer them as an offering. Yellow Sweet Rice - Goddess Saraswati loves the colour yellow, so you can offer yellow sweet rice to her. To prepare this offering, use saffron, dried mawa, ghee, and rice.

Goddess Saraswati loves the colour yellow, so you can offer yellow sweet rice to her. To prepare this offering, use saffron, dried mawa, ghee, and rice. Saffron Kheer or Halwa – Goddess Saraswati is very fond of things made from saffron, hence you can make saffron pudding or kheer as an offering.

Goddess Saraswati is very fond of things made from saffron, hence you can make saffron pudding or kheer as an offering. Fruits- If you are not able to prepare the things mentioned above, then you can also offer a banana, an apple, an orange, a plum, a coconut, etc. to the Mother Goddess as an offering.

Offering the above-mentioned offerings to Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami brings auspicious results. Offering these items bestows Goddess Saraswati's blessings upon you, bringing favourable results in your career, education, and family life. If you are on a spiritual path, worshipping Goddess Saraswati can bring you transcendental experiences.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

