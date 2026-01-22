Why is Basant Panchami considered auspicious? Spiritual meaning explained Basant Panchami 2026 marks the worship of Goddess Saraswati and the arrival of spring. Here’s why Saraswati Puja on this day is considered highly auspicious.

New Delhi:

The Basant Panchami celebration will take place on January 23, 2026. Spring arrives on this day. People fast and honour Saraswati on this day. One of the main Hindu holidays is this one.

Let's examine the rationale behind Saraswati Puja's auspicious status on Basant Panchami.

Why is Basant Panchami celebrated?

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Saraswati descended on Basant Panchami or Shri Panchami. Therefore, the festival of Basant Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of the month of Magh.

According to legend, when Brahma, while travelling the world, realised that every direction was silent and silence prevailed everywhere, he sprinkled water from his kamandalu (water pot). From a radiant light emerged a goddess with a radiant face and a veena in her hands.

Brahma named this goddess Saraswati. Since Goddess Saraswati appeared on Basant Panchami, she is still worshipped on Magh Shukla Panchami. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami bestows knowledge and wisdom upon devotees. Those involved in singing, playing instruments, and acting also benefit from worshipping Goddess Saraswati. Worshipping Goddess Saraswati also brings spiritual enlightenment.

Saraswati Puja items to include on Basant Panchami

If you are going to worship Goddess Saraswati on Basant Panchami, you should already install an idol or picture of Goddess Saraswati at your place of worship. On Basant Panchami morning, after waking up early, taking a bath and meditating, you should begin worshipping Goddess Saraswati.

Yellow flowers, bananas, apples, yellow sweets, boondi laddus, incense sticks, agarbatti, turmeric, kumkum, sandalwood, musical instruments, and books should be included in the worship. Including these items in the worship brings Goddess Saraswati's blessings upon you.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Saraswati Puja 2026 timings: Basant Panchami muhurat, tithi and Madhyahna time