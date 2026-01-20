Basant Panchami 2026: Auspicious astrological yogas forming on this day and how to benefit from them Basant Panchami 2026 is marked by the formation of several auspicious astrological yogas, making the day especially meaningful for worship, learning and new beginnings. The festival blends tradition, belief and ritual, with devotees observing Saraswati Puja and time-honoured practices.

New Delhi:

Basant Panchami falls each year on the fifth day of the Magh month. In Hindu belief, it carries a quiet weight. The day is closely linked with Goddess Saraswati, which is why many people know it as Saraswati Janmotsav. In different regions, you may also hear it called Shri Panchami or simply Saraswati Puja. At its heart, the day is about learning and thought. About words, music, ideas. People believe the worship brings clarity, steadiness of mind, and a gentle push towards creativity and understanding.

In 2026, Basant Panchami will be observed on January 23. What makes this year stand out is not just the festival itself, but the way several favourable astrological yogas come together on the same day. These combinations are traditionally seen as strengthening both spiritual intent and everyday efforts. For many, that makes Basant Panchami 2026 a meaningful time for new beginnings, especially in education, creative work, and decisions that need a clear head. Below is a closer look at the yogas, the shubh muhurat, and simple ways people choose to observe the day.

Basant Panchami 2026 auspicious astrological yogas

On Basant Panchami, the Moon moves into Pisces. Alongside this, Jupiter’s position in relation to the Moon forms Gajakesari Yoga, a combination often associated with wisdom, inner confidence, and mental strength. It is considered especially supportive for students, teachers, and anyone beginning a new phase of learning or preparing for examinations. Many believe that performing Saraswati Puja during this period helps sharpen focus, improve memory, and deepen understanding.

January 23 also sees the formation of Budhaditya Yoga, created by the conjunction of the Sun and Mercury. This yoga is linked with intellect, communication, and steady progress in studies, work, and business matters. Along with this, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is active on Basant Panchami. Tasks started under this yoga are believed to move forward with fewer obstacles. Because of this, people often choose the day to begin studies, start creative projects, or take the first step on plans that have been on hold for some time.

Basant Panchami 2026 shubh muhurat

According to the Panchang, the Panchami Tithi of the Magha month begins at 02:28 am on January 23, 2026, and ends at 01:46 am on January 24. The most auspicious time for Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami is from 7:15 am to 12:50 pm. This window is considered especially favourable, as the combined influence of the yogas is believed to be strongest then.

Offer these items during Saraswati Puja

Boondi or boondi laddoo

Fruits such as plum, banana, orange, pomegranate, and apple

Kheer

Yellow sweets

Saffron rice

Sweet rice

Saraswati Vandana to recite on Basant Panchami

Kundendutusharhardhavala Shubhravastravritta

Veenavardandamanditkara Shwetapadmasana

Ya Brahmachyut Shankarprabhritibhirdevai: Sada Vandita

Sa Maa Patu Saraswati Bhagwati Nishsheshjadyapaha॥1॥

Shukla Brahmavichar Essence Paramamadya Jagadvyapini

Veena-Book-Dharinimbhaydan Jadyandhakarapaham

Haste sphatikmaalikaan viddhatin padmasane sansthitaam

Vande Ta Parameshwari Bhagwati Buddhipradam Shardam॥2॥

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Gupt Navratri 2026 remedies: Perform these rituals to overcome debt and attract prosperity