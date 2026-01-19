Gupt Navratri 2026 remedies: Perform these rituals to overcome debt and attract prosperity Magh Gupt Navratri 2026 concludes on January 28. Here are powerful remedies and rituals believed to help remove obstacles related to health, career, marriage and family peace.

New Delhi:

Magh Gupt Navratri will end on January 28, 2026, having started on January 19. The purpose of this Navratri is to ask Mother Goddess for her blessings. The ten Mahavidyas of Goddess Durga: Maa Kali, Tara Devi, Tripura Sundari, Bhuvaneshwari Mata, Chhinnamasta, Tripura Bhairavi, Dhumravati Mata, Baglamukhi, Matangi, and Kamala Devi—are worshipped throughout this period.

It is said that if some special remedies are taken during this Navratri, one can get relief from all the troubles of life. Let us know in detail about these great remedies of Navratri here.

Magh Gupt Navratri maha remedies to remove life’s troubles

Remedy for career growth and business success

If you want to gain career benefits, light a ghee lamp in front of Goddess Durga on the night of Magha Gupt Navratri and then take nine sweets. Place two cloves on each sweet and offer them to Goddess Durga. This remedy will help you achieve progress in your job and business. You can perform this remedy any time between January 19th and 27th.

Remedy for health issues and illness

If someone in your household is seriously ill, or you yourself are battling an illness, offer red flowers to Goddess Durga during Gupt Navratri. This remedy will help heal your illness.

Remedy for marital problems

If you are facing marital problems, light a ghee lamp in front of Goddess Durga every morning and evening during Gupt Navratri and offer her a garland of red flowers every night. Also, sing her hymns. Doing so will alleviate all your marital problems.

Remedy for family discord and negativity

If there is constant discord in your family, visit the Mother Goddess's temple during Gupt Navratri and offer her a red flag. By following this remedy, you will notice that the family atmosphere gradually improves.

Remedy for overall protection and peace

During Magha Gupt Navratri, recite Durga Saptashati daily. If this remedy is not possible due to a lack of time, then at least recite Durga Chalisa. Also, perform aarti of Goddess Durga with a true heart every morning and evening. This simple remedy will put an end to all the troubles in your life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Gupt Navratri 2026 begins today: Ghatasthapana timings, significance and who should observe it