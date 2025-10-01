Ayudha Pooja 2025 date and good time: City-wise muhurat for Chennai, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, and more Ayudha Pooja 2025 will be celebrated on October 1. Find the good time, date, and city-wise puja muhurat for Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

New Delhi:

Ayudha Pooja 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 during Navami Tithi of Navratri. This festival, also known as Shastra Puja or Astra Puja, is dedicated to worshipping tools, weapons, books, and vehicles.

The good time for Ayudha Puja (Vijaya Muhurat) is considered highly auspicious across South India. Below, you’ll find the city-wise puja timings for Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Thiruvananthapuram, along with the spiritual significance of this important day.

Ayudha Pooja 2025 Date

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Tithi: Navami Tithi

Navami Tithi Begins – 18:06 on September 30, 2025

– 18:06 on September 30, 2025 Ends – 19:01 on October 1, 2025

Ayudha Pooja 2025 Good Time (Vijaya Muhurat)

Here are the auspicious puja timings for major South Indian cities on October 1, 2025:

Chennai: 1:58 pm to 2:47 pm (48 mins)

1:58 pm to 2:47 pm (48 mins) Hyderabad: 2:05 pm to 2:53 pm (48 mins)

2:05 pm to 2:53 pm (48 mins) Vijayawada: 1:57 pm to 2:45 pm (48 mins)

1:57 pm to 2:45 pm (48 mins) Thiruvananthapuram: 2:12 pm to 3:00 pm (48 mins)

2:12 pm to 3:00 pm (48 mins) Bengaluru: 2:09 pm to 2:57 pm (48 mins)

These timings are based on Vijaya Muhurat, the most favourable period for performing Ayudha Pooja.

Auspicious Time for Ayudha Pooja 2025

The best time to perform Shastra Puja / Astra Puja is during Vijaya Muhurat.

Most families also perform Vahana Puja (vehicle worship) in this window.

Worshipping tools, books, and vehicles during this period is believed to remove obstacles and bring prosperity.

Significance of Ayudha Pooja

Traditional meaning: Originally, Ayudha Pooja was for worshipping weapons.

Modern practice: Today, all tools, books, vehicles, and instruments are worshipped.

Vahana Puja: Vehicles are decorated with flowers, banana leaves, turmeric, and vermilion.

Vehicles are decorated with flowers, banana leaves, turmeric, and vermilion. Saraswati Puja: In many homes, Goddess Saraswati is also worshipped for wisdom and learning.

Ayudha Pooja 2025 FAQs

Q1. What is the date of Ayudha Pooja 2025?

Ayudha Pooja 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, during Navami Tithi of Navratri.

Q2. What is the good time for Ayudha Pooja 2025 in Karnataka?

In Karnataka (Bengaluru), the Vijaya Muhurat for Ayudha Pooja 2025 is from 2:09 pm to 2:57 pm.

Q3. What is the auspicious time for Ayudha Pooja in Tamil Nadu (Chennai)?

The good time for Ayudha Pooja in Chennai is 1:58 pm to 2:47 pm on October 1, 2025.

Q4. What rituals are performed during Ayudha Pooja?

Rituals include worshipping tools, books, and vehicles (Vahana Puja), decorating them with flowers and turmeric, and offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati.

Q5. Is Ayudha Pooja and Saraswati Puja the same?

Ayudha Pooja is often celebrated along with Saraswati Puja in South India, but traditionally Ayudha Pooja is for worshipping tools, while Saraswati Puja honours the Goddess of knowledge.