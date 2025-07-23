Amavasya in July 2025: Date, time and significance explained Amavasya in July 2025 is one of the most significant new moon days of the year. Know the exact date, time, and regional names like Hariyali and Bheemana Amavasya.

Amavasya, or the new moon day, holds immense importance in Hinduism. The new moon day, which takes place in the month of Shravan, is known as Sawan Amavasya. Sawan is considered to be a very auspicious month, and people worship Lord Shiva during this month. This year, the month of Sawan began on July 11 and will end on August 9.

Sawan is a holy month; hence, the Amavasya that takes place in this month is considered to be very important. This year, Shravan Amavasya will take place on Thursday, July 24. On this day, people pay respect to their ancestors along with Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati through rituals and prayers. While some people take a bath in a holy river, some people prefer performing certain rituals at home. Shravan Amavasya is also known as Hariyali Amavasya.

Hariyali Amavasya is known by different names across India — in Maharashtra, it is called Gatari Amavasya; in Andhra Pradesh, it is referred to as Chukkala Amavasya; Bheemana Amavasya in Karnataka; and in Odisha, the day is celebrated as Chitalagi Amavasya.

Hariyali Amavasya Date and Time

Shravan Amavasya will be celebrated on July 24, 2025. The Amavasya Tithi will begin on July 24, 2025, at 2:28 AM and end on July 25, 2025, at 12:40 AM.

Hariyali Amavasya Significance

Puja Home says that Sawan Amavasya has profound spiritual and religious importance in Hinduism. This day marks a period where the veil between the physical and the spiritual realms is considered to be at its thinnest.

This time is seen as particularly auspicious for engaging in spiritual practices and self-reflection. Many devotees observe fasts, meditate, and offer prayers to purify the mind and soul, fostering a deeper connection with the divine.

The day is also associated with ancestral reverence, where offerings are made to honour the memory of forebears, seeking their blessings and protection from malefic influences. It is a time dedicated to Lord Shiva, involving rituals and offerings aimed at seeking blessings and the fulfilment of desires.

