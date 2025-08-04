Amavasya in August 2025: Date, Tithi timings, rituals and spiritual meaning Amavasya in August 2025 is a powerful day for ancestral worship, reflection, and charity. Discover its date, puja muhurat, and rituals for inner peace.

Amavasya, the new moon day, is considered a spiritually significant time in the Hindu calendar. It is marked by the complete absence of the moon in the sky and symbolises a moment of quiet, reflection, and ancestral connection.

In August 2025, the Amavasya tithi is known as Bhadrapada Amavasya. This day holds importance for those who wish to perform pitru tarpan (ancestral offerings), cleanse negative energy, and engage in personal prayer or fasting.

Amavasya August 2025 date and Tithi timings

The Bhadrapada Amavasya falls on:

Date: Wednesday, 27 August 2025

Amavasya begins: 4:58 AM, 27 August 2025

Amavasya ends: 7:28 AM, 28 August 2025

The ideal time for performing Amavasya rituals—such as pitru tarpan, daan (charity), or puja—is during the morning hours of 27 August.

Amavasya rituals: Tarpan and Daan

Bhadrapada Amavasya is especially relevant for those observing Shraddha rituals for their ancestors. Here are some of the most common observances:

Pitru tarpan: Offering water mixed with black sesame seeds and darbha grass while chanting mantras for departed ancestors.

Charity and feeding the poor: Donating food, clothes, or essentials in memory of ancestors is believed to bring peace to their souls.

Oil lamp ritual: Lighting a diya under a peepal tree is a symbolic gesture to ward off negativity.

Fasting: Some observe a day-long fast and consume only sattvic food after sunset.

River bath: In regions near holy rivers like the Ganga or Yamuna, devotees take a dip early in the morning and perform puja by the riverbank.

Why Amavasya in August is so important for ancestors

In Hindu tradition, every Amavasya is supposed to be a day for shedding past burdens and granting peace to the ancestors. But Bhadrapada Amavasya is particularly significant because it occurs immediately before the start of Pitru Paksha, a 16-day stretch of ancestor worship. Spiritually, this Amavasya is best suited for emotional closure, mental harmony, and introspection.

The Bhadrapada Amavasya in August 2025 is not a lunar stage; it is a reminder in full force to respect one's heritage, ponder upon the meaning of life, and follow conscious rituals that enrich the self and the departed. Through prayer, charity, or silence, celebrating this day can bring emotional equilibrium and spiritual insight.