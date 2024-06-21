What is hypergamy? Know all about the dating trend gaining popularity among Americans

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is hypergamy? Know all about the new dating trend

In the dynamic landscape of modern relationships, the concept of hypergamy has emerged as a notable trend, especially among American dating cultures. Hypergamy, derived from the Greek words "hyper" (meaning over or above) and "gamos" (meaning marriage), refers to the practice of seeking a partner of higher socioeconomic status, social status, or education level than oneself. While this phenomenon is not new, its visibility and discussion have increased significantly in recent years, fueled by social media, changing gender roles, and evolving economic dynamics.

What is Hypergamy?

Hypergamy, whether intentional or subconscious, involves marrying or dating individuals seen as more successful or secure, driven by desires for financial stability, social status elevation, or personal validation. This phenomenon has garnered recent interest but has deep historical origins spanning centuries.

A recent survey conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Seeking.com has provided valuable insights into changing romantic expectations among Americans. The survey indicated that 41% of respondents find it appropriate to display their achievements and wealth during a first date. Additionally, 31% view financial success as an attractive trait, while nearly 39% believe that having a partner with hypergamous tendencies can greatly influence their personal development and self-exploration.

The study, which polled 2,000 adults in the United States from May 24 to May 28 this year, illuminated contemporary perceptions of what defines a luxurious dating experience.

What is considered ’luxury’ in dating?

The survey explored the preferences and priorities of adults in dating, finding that 47 per cent of respondents view a date as "luxurious" when it involves learning about their partner's background and engaging in meaningful conversations. Additionally, 39 per cent of those polled consider a date luxurious if the other person covers all expenses for the experience.

Being "swept off their feet"

Discussing the sensation of being completely captivated by someone still holds significant importance in the realm of dating, with 65% of survey participants indicating its crucial role. Concerningly, 35% of individuals believe that if they don't feel swept off their feet during a first date, the relationship is likely doomed.

Attractive traits:

The survey also revealed key characteristics that people find appealing in their dates. A substantial 80 per cent are attracted to self-assurance, 75 per cent admire individuals who take pride in their achievements, and 73 per cent value it when their date makes extra effort to ensure the first date is memorable.

