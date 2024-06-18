Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is ‘Boyfriend Sickness’? 5 signs you’re suffering from it

The butterflies, the constant texting, the daydreams – being in a new relationship can be exhilarating! But what if that excitement tips into an all-consuming focus on your partner? That, my friend, might be a case of "boyfriend sickness."

What is ‘Boyfriend Sickness’?

Coined by social media personality Tinx, "boyfriend sickness" describes a situation where someone becomes overly invested in their new partner, often at the expense of their own individuality and well-being. While completely normal in the initial stages of a relationship, prolonged boyfriend sickness can become problematic. Here are 5 signs you might be suffering from it:

Signs you might be suffering from boyfriend sickness:

Loss of individual identity: One of the most noticeable signs is the gradual loss of your own identity as you increasingly define yourself through your partner’s interests, preferences, and activities. You might find yourself adopting their hobbies or opinions without considering your own.

Neglect of other relationships: As your focus narrows on your romantic relationship, you may unintentionally neglect your friendships, familial bonds, or other social connections. This could lead to a sense of isolation and dependence solely on your partner for emotional fulfilment.

Emotional instability depending on partner’s actions: Your emotional state becomes heavily reliant on your partner’s responses and behaviours. Positive reactions from them might elevate your mood significantly, while any hint of disapproval or criticism could plunge you into sadness or anxiety.

Jealousy takes over: You experience intense jealousy, real or imagined. You constantly check his social media, feel threatened by his female friends, and get suspicious of his every move.

His/Her opinions rule: You find yourself readily agreeing with him, even if you disagree deep down. Your focus shifts to his preferences and you prioritize his opinions over your own.

How to break free:

If you recognise these signs in yourself or someone close to you, it’s essential to take proactive steps to address boyfriend sickness:

Self-Reflection: Take time to reflect on your own needs, desires, and goals apart from the relationship.

Maintain Balance: Strive for a healthy balance between your relationship and other aspects of your life, such as hobbies, friendships, and career.

Open Communication: Communicate openly with your partner about your feelings and concerns. Healthy relationships thrive on mutual understanding and respect for individual boundaries.

Seek Support: Consider seeking support from friends, family, or even a therapist to gain perspective and develop healthier relationship habits.

