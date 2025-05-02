Throuple: Know about the new relationship trend that got legal recognition in Canada's Quebec Earlier, if a third person entered between a husband and wife or a couple living in a love relationship, it would lead to a breakup and divorce. But now things have changed so much that three people in a romantic relationship can build a family together in Quebec.

New Delhi:

The definition of a love relationship is changing in different ways in today's time. Now, so many words have been included in the vocabulary that it has become difficult to remember them. To know the meaning of many things, one has to Google them. In such a situation, it would not be wrong to say that in modern relationships, everything is justified in love; here, the things that are unusual or unpleasant for you are very common for others. Now, take the concept of "throuple relationship," which is trending these days. The husband and they are living together happily. Now, if there is such a unique thing, then it is justified to discuss it all over the world. On social media, couples are also sharing it by calling it their best experience to date.

Although it is believed that this system is very old, it has recently gained a lot of importance again. But for those who face many difficulties every day in being happy with their only partner, this thing is new as well as surprising for them. Now, so that you can understand the threesome relationship in a better way, here we are explaining the rules, advantages, and disadvantages related to it in simple language.

In a move that could reshape the legal definition of family in Canada, Quebec’s Superior Court has set a rule that three people in a consensual, stable romantic relationship can all be legally recognised as parents of a child. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for how polyamorous families are seen and supported in the province.

Throuple relationships are not new in India

If we talk about India, the concept of a throuple relationship is not new here at all. Yes, it may be true that you have heard this name for the first time. Here, too, a man has married two women, and all three have lived together in the same house. However, it is not legal in India.

How is it different from an open relationship?

Although they are both types of consensual non-monogamy, open partnerships and throuples are very different. A throuple consists of three individuals who are emotionally and frequently sexually exclusive of one another in a committed loving engagement.

A two-person couple who permit emotional or sexual interactions outside of their primary bond, without necessarily establishing other committed partnerships, is said to be in an open relationship.

ALSO READ: What is simmer dating? Know why this new formula of love is popular among Gen Z