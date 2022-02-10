Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Promise Day 2022: Forget gifts, THESE 10 promises will help strengthen your relationship with your partner

Valentine Week has already begun and we could see couples painting the town red. Not only this but many gifted each other on the occasion of Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Rose Day and Propose Day. Well now, it is the time to celebrate Promise Day which will be celebrated on February 11 this year. Gifts might fade but the promises that you make to your partner go a long way. The fifth day of the love week belongs to couples who wish to strengthen their relationship and understand the importance of keeping their promises throughout. It is on this day when you can openly express your feelings through well-weaved words and promise to your partner to be there by their side forever.

As the day you make meaningful promises to your loved ones is here, here are 10 promises you should make to your better half and witness the love bloom in your relationship.

- I promise to remind you that I love you, even on the days when I don’t like you.

- I promise not to hold onto bitterness or resentment after agreeing to make a compromise for the sake of our relationship.

- I promise to talk openly with you about boundaries and lines so that we don’t venture into grey areas that hurt each other.

- I promise not to take you for granted when I’m lost or reeling and you are the person I lean on.

- I promise to push you to be a better version of yourself during the times when you’re not realizing your potential.

- I promise to never stop appreciating the pure, adulterated awesomeness of the fact that I get to see your naked body on a regular basis.

- I promise to never stop trying to win you over, no matter how many months or years or lifetimes we spend together.

- I promise to listen to you tell the same story at least 4-7 times before I gently remind you that if you tell me one more time I’ll go mad.

- I promise to take an interest in the activities you enjoy, even if they terrify or bore me.

- I promise to find a new reason every day to fall even more in love with you.