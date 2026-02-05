When is Galentine’s Day and why is it celebrated in Valentine's Week Galentine’s Day, celebrated on February 13, is all about honouring female friendships and chosen family. From its pop-culture origins to why it resonates today, the story explores how to celebrate without pressure, with brunches, heartfelt notes and joy-first plans.

New Delhi:

When the whole world is buzzing with romantic pictures, gifts and more, it can be a bit annoying to be single. However, you don't need to feel like Debbie Downer on the day, as there is a special day dedicated to just friendship. It is called Galentine's Day!

Galentine's Day is a day dedicated to female friendships, and it is celebrated on February 13. It is the perfect day to honour and cherish the woman in your life. Let's understand how Galentine's Day came into existence.

History of Galentine’s Day

Galentine’s Day popped into pop culture thanks to Parks and Recreation, where Leslie Knope described it as a day when “ladies celebrate ladies”. The internet, naturally, said yes,s please and ran with it.

But beyond the meme-ification, the idea stuck because it filled a real gap. Not everyone is coupled up. Not everyone wants Valentine’s Day to be about romantic love. And even for those in relationships, friendships often do the emotional heavy lifting, the late-night voice notes, the crisis coffees, the unfiltered honesty. Galentine’s Day is basically Valentine’s Day… without the emotional mess.

What Galentine’s Day really celebrates

At its core, Galentine’s Day is about chosen family. The friends who know your red flags and love you anyway. The ones who hype you up, call you out, and remind you who you were before life got complicated.

It’s also quietly radical. In a culture that centres romantic relationships as the ultimate goal, Galentine’s Day says friendships matter — deeply, loudly, and long-term.

What to actually do on Galentine’s Day

No rules, no clichés, just vibes. Pick your flavour:

Brunch, obviously

The unofficial Galentine’s Day headquarters. Think waffles, mimosas, gossip, and that one friend who orders dessert before the main course.

Write notes, not captions

Handwritten notes, voice messages, or even a shared photo dump, something that says “I see you” without needing an Instagram audience.

Do a ‘soft reset’ hang

At-home spa night, comfort food, messy buns, and life updates you’ve been postponing since January.

Celebrate long-distance loves

Group calls, surprise food deliveries, or a shared watch party. Geography doesn’t cancel friendship.

Make it future-facing

Instead of rehashing old stories, talk about what’s next, trips, goals, and glow-ups. Galentine’s Day energy is hopeful, not nostalgic.

Romantic love may come and go, but friendships often last through multiple eras of your life. Galentine’s Day is a reminder that love isn’t scarce; it just shows up in different forms. So whether you’re single, partnered, situationship-ed, or happily unbothered, Galentine’s Day is your permission slip to celebrate the people who make life lighter.

Also read: Valentine Week calendar: From Rose Day to Propose Day, here’s what each day means