Finally, a breakup trend that can actually help you move on Breakups hurt, but this new healing trend makes moving on easier. Learn how to clear emotional clutter and give yourself a fresh start.

New Delhi:

Breakups are rarely simple or easy. Even if you have the most amicable separation, it is still one of the most daunting experiences you can go through. While there is no shortcut when it comes to breakups, there is a new breakup trend that can make things a bit easier. It is cobwebbing.

When your room is filled with cobwebs, what is the first thing you do? You sweep away the cobwebs. The principle holds true for breakups as well.

The breakup trend that’s helping people heal

When you call off a relationship, there are constant reminders of a person who occupied your life. Photos, gifts, books or even clothes - all the reminders of a life lived. These leftovers serve as a painful reminder of an unhealed heart. Cobwebbing simply means getting rid of such memories.

While it may sound harsh and sometimes impossible to do, cobwebbing is offers a clean slate. It is a healing practice that brings you back to reality. Remember, you can't heal in the same space that hurt you. Obviously, it is impossible to throw away your whole life when you are in pain, but you can remove the reminders of pain.

Step-by-step guide to trying this healing method

Identify your cobwebs: Take a moment to look around your personal space. Notice the items that remind you of your ex. This could include photos, gifts, old messages on your phone, or even certain songs and playlists. Recognise that these objects are linked to your emotional wounds. Your healing relies on creating some distance from them.

Take a moment to look around your personal space. Notice the items that remind you of your ex. This could include photos, gifts, old messages on your phone, or even certain songs and playlists. Recognise that these objects are linked to your emotional wounds. Your healing relies on creating some distance from them. Create a temporary holding place: If you’re not ready to completely throw away these reminders, start by putting them in a box or a drawer out of sight. This allows you to take control without feeling the pressure of permanent removal. The goal is to lessen your constant exposure to these triggers.

If you’re not ready to completely throw away these reminders, start by putting them in a box or a drawer out of sight. This allows you to take control without feeling the pressure of permanent removal. The goal is to lessen your constant exposure to these triggers. Declutter thoughtfully: Decide what you want to keep and what you can let go. Some items may hold sentimental value that isn’t tied to pain, so you can keep them. Others that only bring sadness or anger can be donated, given away, or thrown out. Remember, this is about making space for healing, not erasing your past.

Decide what you want to keep and what you can let go. Some items may hold sentimental value that isn’t tied to pain, so you can keep them. Others that only bring sadness or anger can be donated, given away, or thrown out. Remember, this is about making space for healing, not erasing your past. Clean your physical and digital space: Remove not only physical items but also digital ones. Unfollow or mute your ex on social media, delete old conversations, and remove photos from your devices if they hinder you. A clean digital space can be just as important as a tidy room.

Remove not only physical items but also digital ones. Unfollow or mute your ex on social media, delete old conversations, and remove photos from your devices if they hinder you. A clean digital space can be just as important as a tidy room. Rearrange and refresh: After clearing out the cobwebs, reorganise your space to symbolise a fresh start. Add new decor, bring in plants, or open windows to let in natural light. Small changes can create a sense of renewal and hope.

After clearing out the cobwebs, reorganise your space to symbolise a fresh start. Add new decor, bring in plants, or open windows to let in natural light. Small changes can create a sense of renewal and hope. Be gentle with yourself: Cobwebbing is a process, not a one-time task. Some days will be easier than others. Allow yourself to feel the emotions that come up without judgment. Healing takes time, and removing reminders is just one step toward rebuilding your emotional well-being.

Just remember, when going gets tough, tough gets going. A breakup is not the end of the world; it is just a setup. You got this!