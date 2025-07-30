What is Banksying? The toxic dating trend worse than ghosting They don’t ghost you, they fade. Banksying is the slow, silent breakup trend catching people off guard. Here’s how to spot it and protect your peace.

New Delhi:

Allow us to start with a confession: modern dating is tough! While there are multiple apps to help us get into a relationship, making a relationship work is even tougher. The latest toxic dating trend, Banksying, is the best example of it.

Let's talk about Banksying! You might have heard of ghosting, but this is a whole new level of relationship vanishing act, and it's pretty rough.

What is Banksying?

Imagine you're in a relationship; things seem okay, or at least nothing catastrophic is happening. Then, slowly and almost imperceptibly, your partner begins to drain away. Not physically, but emotionally. They are less present, less engaged, and a little harder to reach. Your conversations seemed shallower, and there was less genuine connection. You have the sensation of them gradually withdrawing their energy from the relationship piece by piece. This slow-burning, quiet withdrawal is exactly what Banksying is.

What inspired the name Banksying?

It comes from the name of the anonymous street artist Banksy, who creates public art and then vanishes. Within relationships, Banksying is when one partner shows up less mentally and emotionally, processing the ending of the relationship on their own time before their partner even has an idea what was coming.

What's the worst thing about Banksying?

The person being "Banksy-ed" is often completely blindsided when the breakup finally does happen. All those subtle shifts and the growing distance suddenly make painful sense. It’s a pretty cowardly way to end things because it avoids direct confrontation and honest communication. Instead of addressing issues or having a difficult conversation, one person just slowly dims the lights, leaving the other in the dark until the final, abrupt switch-off.

It’s a trend that really highlights the challenges of modern relationships, where directness can sometimes be lost in a sea of indirect communication.

How to avoid Banksying?

The only thing you can do to avoid Banksying is to keep an open communication. The moment you feel that you are being pushed out of your relationship, just address it. It might hurt in the moment, but it will save you a ton of pain down the line.