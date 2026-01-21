Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s love story began as a rebound, but is it right for everyone? Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi recently revealed that their relationship began as a rebound. Dr. Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant – Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, explains whether rebound relationships truly aid healing.

New Delhi:

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been together for nearly 38 years, though their love story began in an unexpected way. In a recent video on Archana’s YouTube channel, the couple went on a date and looked back on their early days with refreshing honesty.

They shared that what started as a one-night stand quickly turned into a relationship, recalling how they became inseparable soon after. To understand the psychology behind such beginnings, we spoke to Dr. Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant – Psychiatry, Aakash Healthcare, who explained what rebound relationships offer and how they can shape emotional healing.

Do rebound relationships provide real emotional relief?

Dr. Shankar explained that rebound relationships often form during moments of emotional exposure. “The rebound relationship will always be formed at a time when people are vulnerable emotionally and are in need of temporary relief, loss, rejection or loneliness,” she said.

She noted that stepping into a new relationship mainly for distraction can bring short-lived comfort. “Getting into a new relationship with the primary aim of distraction may give short-term emotional relief by offering less rumination, a boost in self-esteem, or the feeling that one is desired once again.” Emotional closeness, she explained, activates attachment systems in the brain, easing the immediate pain of a breakup.

But relying on that relief alone can be risky. “The pure grief does not fade away and it frequently comes back later through confusion of emotions, irritability or false expectations of the new partner,” she warned. Without emotional closure, unresolved pain can spill into the new relationship, leading to instability or misplaced expectations.

What truly matters, she stressed, is self-awareness. Entering a new relationship with honesty about vulnerability allows room for growth. If avoiding pain is the only motive, “the relationship will be the coping mechanism and not necessarily a decision.”

How can you tell if attraction is real or just rebound emotion?

Post-breakup attraction can feel intense, but intensity does not always mean compatibility. Dr. Shankar explained that when someone is still emotionally shaken, the nervous system may confuse relief or novelty with lasting attraction.

One way to tell the difference is to watch what remains once emotions settle. Does interest persist in calmer moments, or only during loneliness? According to her, sustainable attraction is rooted in shared values, communication style and emotional availability, not just comfort.

Autonomy is another marker. If emotional stability improves independently, yet the desire to be with the person remains, the connection is less likely to be trauma-driven. Reflection also matters. Being able to explain why someone is valued beyond reassurance points towards healthier attachment.

“Time acts as a natural filter,” Dr. Shankar said. As healing progresses, the mind shifts from survival-based bonding to choice-based connection. If attraction survives that shift, it may no longer be a rebound at all.

ALSO READ: Therapist explains why couples get stuck repeating the same patterns, and how to break them