Therapist explains why couples get stuck repeating the same patterns, and how to break them

Many couples believe that relationship change happens through big conversations, dramatic apologies, or symbolic “fresh starts”. A promise to do better. A decision to move on. A mutual agreement to stop repeating old fights.

But according to Dr Devanshi Desai, Counselling Psychologist and Couples Therapist, this belief often sets partners up for disappointment. “People assume that creating distance from past conflicts automatically leads to change,” she says. “While it can sometimes be healthy to psychologically reframe the past, there are no shortcuts to lasting relationship growth. Change requires persistence, not declarations.”

When intention doesn’t match emotional skill

In relationships, good intentions are rarely the problem. What causes strain is the gap between motivation and emotional capacity. “When there’s a mismatch between motivation and skills or circumstances, a lot of unhealthy pressure is created,” Dr Desai explains. “Partners genuinely want to do better, but they may not yet have the communication tools, emotional regulation, or safety required.”

Initially, this effort feels energising. But without realistic expectations, it can quickly turn into frustration. “After the initial burst, people often fall short of their own expectations and spiral into self-blame or blame toward their partner,” she adds.

Ignoring burnout quietly damages intimacy

One of the most overlooked factors in relationship breakdown is emotional burnout, not dramatic conflict. “Ignoring signs of burnout, overlooking past lessons, and failing to acknowledge systemic stressors creates an unstable cycle,” says Dr Desai. “Couples swing between emotional withdrawal and over-functioning, taking excessive personal responsibility while denying the need for rest or repair.”

This imbalance erodes intimacy. One partner may feel they are “trying too hard”, while the other feels perpetually inadequate.

When ‘starting fresh’ makes things worse

Couples often try to reset relationships by pretending old wounds don’t exist. But unresolved patterns don’t disappear; they resurface. “When fresh goal-setting backfires in relationships, it can lead to complete emotional disengagement,” Dr Desai explains. “Instead of adjusting expectations, partners abandon effort altogether and fall into guilt, resentment, or quiet self-sabotage.”

This is when couples say they feel “stuck,” not fighting, but not truly connected either.

Why small resets work better than big promises

Instead of dramatic relationship overhauls, Dr Desai recommends what she calls micro-fresh starts. “These are small, intentional, daily resets,” she says. “They allow for course correction without pressure, a pause before reacting, a check-in instead of an argument, a moment of empathy instead of defensiveness.”

Micro-fresh starts recognise that relationships are built through repeated moments, not milestones. “Between excessive perfectionism and emotional withdrawal, there is a gentler path,” Dr Desai notes. “Consistency, not intensity, sustains connection.”

Healthy relationships don’t change because partners promise to “be better”. They change when both people accept that growth is gradual, imperfect, and ongoing. Repair doesn’t come from wiping the slate clean. It comes from returning to each other, again and again, with awareness, patience, and small acts of emotional responsibility.

Sometimes, the strongest relationship advice isn’t about starting over. It’s about staying present and choosing to adjust, one moment at a time.

