From breaking his Pokémon tiffin to packing his lunch: Her story has everyone in their feels She broke his tiffin, he ignored her for years; now they’re married! Aanchal Rawat’s viral love story is pure, sweet, and unexpectedly real.

New Delhi:

People always say that love stories are written in the stars! While at times this sounds like a cliché, some stories do make us believe in destiny. We are sure even the most cynical person out there will be moved by the marriage story of Aanchal Rawat.

Aanchal took to X to share her love story on Friendship Day, and people were instantly charmed by it. Charming, honest, and straight out of a rom-com, that's the best way to describe this story.

Viral love story on X

Aanchal's simple post about marrying the guy who once hated her in school is now winning over the internet. It’s not your typical “childhood sweethearts” story. In fact, Aanchal remembers her now-husband as the guy who didn’t like her in school. No chats, no innocent flirting, not even a friendship. The only memory she had of him? The time he broke her Pokémon-themed tiffin box.

"I was the kind of girl who didn't want to be friends with boys. A nerdy shy guy tried to share his lunch with me and i accidentally broke his Pokémon tiffin box lol.. I think I almost made him cry that day and he never spoke to me again, " wrote Aanchal.

Fast forward 15 years, and the plot took an unexpected turn, thanks to a matchmaking app. What began with a swipe ended in a wedding. Today, the same boy who once ignored her is now her biggest cheerleader, her life partner, her pati dev, as she lovingly puts it. Take a look at Aanchal's wholesome post:

The X user's post, shared with throwback photos and sweet captions, struck a chord across social media. It wasn’t just the adorable twist of fate that moved people, but the way she told it: no drama, no over-the-top gestures, just genuine affection wrapped in nostalgia.

It’s the kind of love story that reminds us, sometimes, life has its own sense of humour. The classmate who never noticed you might just end up being the one you can’t imagine life without. The best kind of love happens when you least expect it!