Rose Day 2020: Red for Valentine, Yellow for Friends, here's a complete list of rose colours and its meaning

Rose Day 2020: Roses colours and its meanings; Choose the right colour for your partner

Valentine's Day 2020 is just around the corner and Rose Day will mark the beginning of Valentine's week 2020. So, gear up folks, to make your loved one feel all the more special and tell them about your feelings if you haven't already even if you have there's no harm in saying it again. On the first day of Valentine’s day i.e. Rose Day, lovers’ gift each other roses of different colour that have different meanings designated. Every colour of rose is associated with different emotion. Roses have been used a universal symbol of love by people for ages. If you have some special feelings to tell anyone on this Rose Day, you can use our guide here to decide which rose to gift your crush/love interest on Rose Day 2020.

Red Rose on Rose Day 2020

Red rose is given to express one's love for their partner and if you are sure about your feelings for your special person and more than that, if you’re sure what that special person feels about you, there's no better way than gifting a red rose

Pink Rose on Rose Day 2020

Pink rose is a symbol of elegance and grace. This is often given as a token of admiration and appreciation. If you have a friend or a mentor whom you adore and respect, you can give them a pink rose to express your feelings.

White rose on Rose Day 2020

If you want to start a new chapter after letting, go the things in past gift your partner a white rose and start afresh. White roses are also given to express your respect towards someone. It’s a perfect way of saying, ‘I’m thinking about you.’

Orange Rose on Rose Day 2020

Orange rose is synonymous with enthusiasm, passion, and gratitude. To express your gratitude towards someone, you can send orange roses along with a handwritten note.

Yellow rose on Rose Day 2020

Yellow roses are given to celebrate friendship and if you want to tell your best friend what he/she means to you, gift a bouquet of yellow roses on this rose day.