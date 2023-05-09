Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Powerful quotes by the Nobel Laureate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Commemorating the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, also known as Tagore's birthday, is an annual event celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary poet, writer, philosopher. The day is marked by various cultural events, seminars, and lectures to honour Tagore's legacy and his immense contribution to literature and philosophy. He was the first Asian to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his collection of poems, Gitanjali. Tagore, who played a leading role in the Indian cultural renaissance through his contribution to Bengali & English literature, is often referred to as the Bard of Bengal.

Born on May 7, 1861, Rabindranath Thakur was a leading figure in Bengali literature and played a significant role in the modernization of Bengali art. He began composing poems at the age of eight and published his first collection when he was sixteen. His poetry, short stories, essays continue to be widely read around the world to this day.

On this occassion, let's take a look at a few of his powerful quotes that continue to inspire and resonate with people around the world.

“The problem is not how to wipe out all differences, but how to unite with all differences intact." “Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it." “Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal." “A lamp can only light another lamp when it continues to burn in its own flame." “The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable." "Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark". "We come nearest of the great when we are great in the Humility”. “The main object of teaching is not to give explanations, but to knock at the doors of the mind." “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high Where knowledge is free." “If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

Read More Lifestyle News