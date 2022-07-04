Lakshay Narula and his journey from being a software developer to an award-winning VJ

Lakshay Narula is famous as the winner of India's biggest VJ reality hunt, organised by Sony Mix "Ek VJ Ke Liye." However, you may also know him by different names; emcee, anchor, illusionist, TV presenter, and a few more. His journey started even before he made his foray into the entertainment sector. We got a chance to get in touch with Lakshay and know about his journey in his own words.
From being a software developer to winning the biggest VJ reality show, how tough was the journey?
Well, I used to love programming and computers, and when I moved to Turkey to pursue the same, I realised, at the same time, the job was very monotonous, and I am the kind of guy who can’t sit in one place. I love to move around, so becoming an anchor and winning the biggest reality show was just destiny. One day, my friend introduced me to this reality show, and I happened to apply for it, and the rest is history.
So, the journey was exciting I would say because I realised I love facing the camera only after I faced it for the first time.
When did you realise that your interest in computers and technology was waning?
As I mentioned, the turning point was in Turkey, because programming didn’t get the best out of me. I wasn’t feeling productive and creative, and when I came back to India I started hosting shows and realised I love interacting with people and making them smile.
How was your experience of the first project in the entertainment sector?
I was browsing Facebook when I saw an ad for a newly launched app where people could go live and broadcast. I installed it to see what the whole fuss was about and got hooked on it. There were games, etc., and I won a game, and the prize had to be collected from their office. When I went there, the producer told me you have a great travel history; why don’t you become an anchor? I was not sure if I was aware of the whole dynamics of being an anchor, but then I said yes, and that was a turning point in my life.
How did your interest in being an illusionist germinate?
I went to the Channel V India Fest in 2012, where an illusionist was showing card tricks, and I was super fascinated. I went up to him and I asked him if he could reveal any of his tricks. He blatantly said NO. I felt offended. I went back home and searched for it online. I didn’t get that particular trick, but I found other amazing tricks, and from there I started learning and developing my card and mind-reading tricks.
You are already a multifaceted person. What else are you storing in your talent box?
Well, let me tell you, being a jack of all and king of none has its pros and cons. I want to now focus and evolve in the fields I have already put my hands into. The idea is to empower me and the people around me to grow and make something good out of this life.