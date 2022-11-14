Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary: Here are 10 inspiring quotes on Children's Day 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @DHRUV_JATTI Jawahar Lal Nehru birth anniversary 2022

Today is Children's day and the birth anniversary of pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was known as an Indian anti-colonial nationalist, social democrat, author, and secular humanist. He was also a prominent public figure in India during the middle of the 20th century. He was a popular leader of the Indian nationalist movement in the 1930s and 1940s whose philosophies were mainly related to science and technology, democracy, and secularism during the 1950s which was influenced by the modern nation.

Here are 10 inspiring quotes by him which will motivate and influence you-

Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will. To be successful in life what you need is education. There is only one thing that remains to us, that cannot be taken away: to act with courage and dignity and to stick to the ideals that have given meaning to life. Success often comes to those who dare to act. It seldom goes to the timid who are ever afraid of the consequences. It is far better to know our own weaknesses and failures than to point out those of others. Ignorance is always afraid of change. Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles. By education, I am an Englishman, by views an internationalist, by culture a Muslim, and a Hindu only by accident of birth. You can tell the condition of a nation by looking at the status of its women.

Happy Children's Day!

