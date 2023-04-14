Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Inspiring quotes by Babasaheb Ambedkar to remember today

Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated every year with great pride as it is the birth anniversary of the great social reformer and political leader of India- BR Ambedkar. He was the first Minister of Law and Justice of India in the cabinet of Jawaharlal Nehru and fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and for the rights of the Dalits and other socially backward classes. He is also known as the father of the Indian constitution as he headed the Drafting Committee which was set by the Constituent Assembly on August 29, 1947.

Let's celebrate this Ambedkar Jayanti by going through some inspiring and motivating quotes by B.R. Ambedkar.

If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it. The Duty must be performed, let the Efforts be successful or not, let the work be Appreciated or not. When a man's sincerity of purpose and Capacity are proved even his enemies come to respect him. Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence. Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die. Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered. The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends. A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society. They cannot make history who forget history Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soil which is essentially undemocratic. Lost rights are never regained by appeals to the conscience of the usurpers, but by relentless struggle.... Goats are used for sacrificial offerings and not lions.

