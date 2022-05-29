5 times when PM Modi's infinite love for kids won hearts | 8 Years of Modi Govt

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARENDRA MODI PM Modi with kids

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on more than one occasion has established himself as the people's leader. He's one of those rare politicians who mould themselves according to the situation. While he manages to put up India's strong position in front of the world leaders with his steadfast and bold decisions, he is equally capable of winning the hearts by being a heartwarming personality in the company of kids. Modi's candid moments with children have intrigued social media users in several instances. We list down five such moments here:

PM Modi with Justin Trudeau's son

When Justin Trudeau visited India in 2019nwith his wife and three kids, PM Modi gave them a grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan. However, it was his interaction with the kids, especially Trudeau's youngest son, that won everybody's heart.

PM Modi with kids

Modi with a toddler in his lap

Apparently, when Rajya Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya's grandson accompanied his grandfather to the Parliament, PM Modi stumbled upon the family and spent some great time with the toddler. He took him in his lap and played with him for a while. "A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today," PM Modi wrote in his Instagram post.

A fun play with kids in Demark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 3-nation Europe visit this year spared a few moments to play with a kid while leaving from his hotel in Germany for Denmark. Greeting people who had come there to see him off as he was leaving for Denmark, PM Modi took a few seconds to play with the kid. The Prime Minister asked toddler's parents "what's his name" and played with the kid via hand gestures. The adorable moments were captured on camera. Take a look.

PM Modi pulling kids' ears

On multiple occasions, PM Modi has been spotted pulling the ears of children. In 2016, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had shared a photo featuring his son Aarav with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both, PM Modi and Kumar were in Vishakapatnam for the International Fleet Review when Modi met him and pulled his ears lovingly.

Rakhi celebrations with kids

Modi after completing his PM duties on Independence Day headed to a school to celebrate Rakhi with little girls. Videos and photos of the same had amused and impressed many. Take a look: