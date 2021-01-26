Image Source : INDIA TV Republic Day 2021: Revolutionary quotes by freedom fighters to ignite the fire within

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day on 26th January today. This is the day when the constitution came into force granting all its citizens 'liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship' and 'equality of status and of opportunity'. People all over the country celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. They start their day by watching the parade and enjoying the diversity that has strengthened our country for many years. While the COVID19 pandemic has restricted the celebration this year, it hasn't let the patriotic fire get dim in the hearts of the people.

On this day in 1929, Purna Swaraj was proclaimed by our leaders as opposed to the Dominion status offered by the British Regime. It was for this sovereign democratic republic, several freedom fighters laid their lives while fighting against the Britishers. Dr. B R Ambedkar, as chairman of the drafting committee, the first draft of the Constitution was submitted to the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1947. That draft was debated publicly for a period of two years, 11 months and 18 days before 308 members of the Constituent Assembly approved it on January 24, 1950.

After two days, it came into effect across the nation. Dr. Rajendra Prasad also started his President's term as the first President of India on January 26.

On this day, let's recall the great thoughts of our freedom fighters that encouraged the people to dream of a free India. Here are some revolutionary and inspirational quotes by freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Lal Bahadur Shastri and others that continue to ignite the fire of patriotism within us.

Happy Republic Day 2021: Quotes by Freedom Fighters

Image Source : INDIATV Republic Day 2021: Revolutionary quotes by freedom fighters to ignite the fire within

