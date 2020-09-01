Radio announcer Ameen Sayani’s son rubbishes his father’s death rumours, says he is absolutely fine

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RETROBOLLYWOOD77 Radio announcer Ameen Sayani’s son rubbishes his father’s death rumours

As much as it is necessary, social media has also become a place for distasteful death hoaxes. Recently, rumours of the famous radio announcer Ameen Sayani’s death started doing rounds on the internet on Monday. This came as a shock to everyone and as a result his fans started paying their condolences and tributes. But, putting an end to the fake news, Sayani’s son Rajil Sayani took to Facebook and informed everyone about his father’s recovery. He said through a post that his father was completely alright and was watching TV at 10 pm on August 31. He also told that Sayani hasn’t stepped out of the house since 16 March.

87-yr-old Ameen Sayani has been active since 1951 and achieved fame mainly in South Asia when he presented his Binaca Geetmala program of hits over the airwaves of Radio Ceylon. He has produced and spoken for over 54,000 radio programmes and 19,000 jingles.

