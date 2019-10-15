15 inspiring quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam that say there will be no one like him

“Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success.”

An astute aerospace engineer, author, professor and people's president, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam needs no introduction. Born as Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, the Missile Man of India was one of the most respected human beings, not just in India, but in the world. He always inspired students to work hard, read books and do great things for their motherland.

On his birth anniversary this year, we bring to you 15 most inspiring quotes by him, that will make you realise why there will be no one ever, like him.

1. “Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success.”

2. "It is very easy to defeat someone, but it is very hard to win someone.”

3. “All Birds find shelter during a rain. But Eagle avoids rain by flying above the Clouds.”

4. "Let me define a leader. He must have vision and passion and not be afraid of any problem. Instead, he should know how to defeat it. Most importantly, he must work with integrity."

5. "If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun."

6. "Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life."

7."Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work."

8. "No religion has mandated killing others as a requirement for its sustenance or promotion."

9. "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."

10. "You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

11. "Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength."

12. "Science is global. Einstein's equation, E=mc2, has to reach everywhere. Science is a beautiful gift to humanity, we should not distort it. Science does not differentiate between multiple races."

13. "We must think and act like a nation of a billion people and not like that of a million people. Dream, dream, dream!"

14. "Those who cannot work with their hearts achieve but a hollow, half-hearted success that breeds bitterness all around."

15. "Without your involvement, you can't succeed. With your involvement, you can't fail. "

Happy Birthday Dr Kalam, we'll always love you!