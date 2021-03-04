Feeling low? Here are powerful affirmations for your Life

Image Source : INDIA TV Here are powerful affirmations for your Life

Are you feeling low or lacking positivity? All you need is a little extra self-love and powerful affirmations to make your life perfect. Affirmations are quite powerful. You manifest it into your brain again and again until you actually believe your affirmation. Many feel that by the power of affirmations one can create positive changes in everything from finance, career to relationships and love life.

Self

I believe in myself and can be all that I want to be.

I am in the process of becoming the best version of myself.

I am grooming myself for the better tomorrow.

I have the freedom, power and confidence to create the life I desire.

I choose to be kind to myself and love myself unconditionally.

Happiness

Happiness is my birthright. I choose to be happy and I deserve to smile all day long.

I wish happiness, success and prosperity for myself

I am grateful to be alive. It is my joy and pleasure to live another beautiful day with a smile

Happiness is my birthright. I choose to be happy and I deserve to be happy.

Being happy comes easy to me. Happiness is my second nature.

Money

One should constantly attract opportunities that create more money or profits.

I am open and responsive to all the wealth and financial benefits life offers me.

I am worthy of making more money.

My actions create constant prosperity for me in life.

Money and hard work can co-exist in harmony.

Love & Relationships

I am full of positive loving energy.

I deserve love and I get it in abundance.

I am loved, loving and lovable and want all the love in my life.

I am blessed with an incredible family and wonderful friends and love everyone.

I give out love, concern and it is returned to me multiplied manyfold.

Health

I deserve to be healthy and feel good.

I am getting healthier and stronger day by day.

I am full of energy and vitality and my mind is calm and peaceful.

I manifest perfect health by making smart choices.

I wish for peace of mind and heart.