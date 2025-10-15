Your phone is dirtier than your hands! Here’s how to clean it Your phone carries 10x more bacteria than a toilet seat, experts warn. Learn how to disinfect your smartphone safely, from alcohol wipes to UV sanitisers, and simple daily habits that keep germs off your hands and your screen.

New Delhi:

We wash our hands, use sanitiser, and even mask up, but there’s one thing we almost always forget to clean: our phones. And here’s the grim truth: your smartphone likely carries 10 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Yes, you read that right.

From bathroom breaks to meal selfies, we take our phones everywhere, making them one of the dirtiest things we touch all day. Yet, most people never think to disinfect them. Let's understand this better.

Why your cellphone is a germ trap

Phones have been found to carry bacteria like E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus and even remnants of viruses like the flu, according to research published in the Journal of Hospital Infection. Your body heat, food bits, make-up, and constant usage provide the ideal setting for microorganisms to thrive.

"Infection control expert Dr Subhashree Samantaray says, “Mobile surfaces are warm and moist, making them ideal for bacterial and fungal growth. Germs can easily transfer from your hands to your eyes, mouth, or food — especially if you’re using your phone while eating.”

5 smart ways to keep your phone clean and germ-free

1. Disinfect daily

Wipe your phone every day with 70% isopropyl alcohol wipes or a microfibre cloth lightly sprayed with alcohol. Don't use too much liquid, moisture can hurt internal components.

Pro tip: Shut off your phone and take off the case before cleaning.

2. Don’t take it to the bathroom

Let’s face it, the bathroom is a bacteria hotspot. Using your phone while you’re there transfers faecal bacteria to your screen, which then travels back to your hands and face. Keep your device outside; your texts can wait.

3. Use a phone sanitiser box

If you’re serious about hygiene, consider a UV sanitiser box. These employ ultraviolet light to destroy as much as 99.9% of bacteria in minutes, without chemicals.

4. Clean your phone case as well

Even after disinfecting your phone, bacteria can be present on the case.

Clean silicone or plastic cases with soap and water every week. For leather cases, apply a disinfectant wipe or a gentle cleanser.

5. Hands first, then phone

It sounds obvious, but it’s often overlooked always sanitise your hands before and after using your phone, especially while eating or after being outdoors.

A clean phone only stays that way if your hands are clean too.

Bonus tip: Keep your screen cleaner for longer

Avoid touching your phone right after applying hand lotion or makeup. Oils and residues trap dust and microbes, making your phone grimier, faster.

In a world where we touch our phones hundreds of times a day, cleaning them isn’t just about appearances, it’s about health. A simple daily wipe can cut down your exposure to germs dramatically. So next time you sanitise your hands, don’t forget the device that’s always in them.