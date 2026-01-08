Yash at 40: 5 high-end watches owned by the KGF star; one costs as much as a Bengaluru apartment On Yash’s 40th birthday, a closer look at his understated but ultra-premium watch collection, from Rolex Batman to Patek Philippe Nautilus, built for collectors, not trends.

New Delhi:

As Yash turns 40 today, his journey feels unusually measured for a modern superstar. Massive box-office pull. Pan-India recognition. Yet a personal style that stays restrained. He speaks less. Chooses carefully. And lets presence do the work.

That same restraint shows up in what he wears. Especially on his wrist. Yash doesn’t rotate watches for attention. His collection leans towards pieces that collectors care about. Icons. Hard-to-get steel sports watches. Brands that hold weight long after trends move on.

5 ridiculously expensive watches owned by Yash

1. Rolex GMT-Master II “Batman” price and details

A modern classic and one of the most recognisable Rolex sports models. The black-and-blue ceramic bezel, clean dial, and everyday wearability make it a favourite among serious collectors.

Approximate price

Retail: Rs 9.35 lakh

Secondary market: Around Rs 16 lakh

2. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph market value

This is where things move into true high-horology territory. The Royal Oak Chronograph carries decades of design history and unmistakable wrist presence. Sharp lines. Integrated bracelet. Zero compromise.

Approximate price

Market value: Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh+, depending on demand and condition

3. Patek Philippe Nautilus: Yash’s most expensive watch

The crown jewel. The Nautilus with an annual calendar and moon phase sits at the very top of modern steel luxury watches. Scarce. Coveted. Almost impossible to buy at retail.

Approximate price

Market value: Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.10 crore+

Prices often go higher, especially for well-preserved examples.

4. Rolex Submariner Date “Starbucks”

Sporty, clean, and instantly recognisable thanks to its green bezel. The Submariner remains one of the most versatile luxury watches ever made.

Approximate price

Market value: Rs 12 lakh to Rs 13 lakh

5. Hublot Big Bang: The bold outlier in Yash’s collection

A more contemporary choice in the collection. Bold case design. Strong wrist presence. A clear contrast to his steel sports icons.

Approximate price

Market value: Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh

Yash’s watches tell a story. Not loud. Not rushed. Built for the long run.