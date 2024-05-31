Worried about AC blast and subsequent fire? Here's how to prevent them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to prevent AC blast and subsequent fire.

As the summer heat intensifies, many of us rely on air conditioning to keep us cool and comfortable. However, the constant use of AC units can also pose a potential danger if proper precautions are not taken. AC blasts, also known as compressor explosions, can occur when the AC unit is not properly maintained or used. These blasts can lead to fires and cause significant damage to your home or office.

On Thursday, a major fire broke out at a high-rise building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Details indicate that an explosion in the air conditioner (AC) at Lotus Boulevard Society in Sector 100 caused the event. As a precaution after the event, locals in the area left their apartments and congregated on the ground.

To avoid this potentially hazardous situation, here are five tips to keep in mind.

Regular Maintenance

The first and most crucial step in preventing AC blasts is regular maintenance. Your AC unit should be inspected and serviced by a professional at least once a year. This will ensure that any potential issues are identified and resolved before they become major problems. A typical maintenance check includes cleaning or replacing the air filter, checking the refrigerant levels, and ensuring that all electrical components are functioning correctly.

Clean the Outdoor Unit

Many people forget about the outdoor unit of their AC system, but it plays a vital role in keeping your unit running safely. It is essential to remove any debris, such as leaves, twigs, or grass clippings, from the outdoor unit regularly. This debris can get sucked into the unit and cause damage to the compressor, leading to an explosion. Keep the area around the outdoor unit clear to prevent any blockages.

Don't Overwork Your AC Unit

During hot summer days, it can be tempting to keep your AC running at full blast all day long. However, this can put a strain on your unit and increase the risk of an explosion. It is essential to give your AC a break every few hours by turning it off for 15-20 minutes. This will allow the unit to rest and cool down before being used again.

Additionally, avoid setting your thermostat too low as it can cause your AC to work harder than necessary. Set it to a comfortable temperature and use fans to circulate the cool air instead. This will not only save energy but also reduce the strain on your AC unit.

Avoid DIY Repairs

In the age of DIY tutorials and YouTube videos, it can be tempting to try and fix any issues with your AC unit on your own. However, attempting to repair or maintain your AC without proper knowledge and training can be extremely dangerous. It is best to leave any repairs or maintenance work to a licensed professional who has the expertise and tools to handle the job safely.

Proper Electrical Connections

Electrical issues are one of the leading causes of AC blasts. It is crucial to ensure that all electrical connections related to your AC unit are secure and up to code. Make sure that your unit is plugged into a properly grounded outlet, and that all wires and cables are in good condition. If you notice any exposed wiring or frayed cords, contact a professional electrician immediately.

