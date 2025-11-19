5 reasons why women's safety starts with clean toilets, not pepper spray Women’s safety isn’t just about self-defence tools; it begins with access to clean, safe, and well-maintained toilets. Poor sanitation increases harassment risks, restricts mobility, and affects health. Clean toilets empower women with dignity, protection, and everyday freedom.

New Delhi:

For years, conversations around women’s safety have circled self-defence tools like pepper sprays, alarms, pocket knives, and SOS apps. But rarely do we pause to notice a far more basic, urgent, and universal safety need: clean, accessible toilets.

For millions of women, stepping outside their homes is less about danger in dark alleys and more about the everyday struggle to find a hygienic, private space to relieve themselves.

So, on World Toilet Day 2025, let's know why women’s safety truly begins with something as fundamental as a clean toilet.

A safe toilet protects women from harassment and assault

When women are forced to use poorly maintained or isolated toilets — or worse, open spaces — they become more vulnerable to stalking, harassment, or even assault. A clean, well-lit toilet in a secure public area is not a luxury; it’s the first line of defence.

It reduces health risks often ignored in the safety debate

Unclean toilets lead to infection, urinary tract infections (UTIs), skin issues, and reproductive health problems. Women especially face an increased burden of ill health and risk to health when hygienic practice is compromised during menstruation and pregnancy. Real safety means protecting women from hidden and daily health threats to their health.

Lack of toilets restricts mobility, limiting education and work

Girls miss school during their periods when the toilets are dirty or unavailable. Women refrain from travelling, forgo outdoor work, or limit how long they work when toilets are substandard. Clean toilets enhance women's confidence, dignity, and ability to move in spaces where there is no hygiene.

Hygiene infrastructure empowers, and pepper spray only reacts

Self-defence tools come into play after danger appears. Clean toilets prevent risky situations altogether. Infrastructure-driven safety is long-lasting, reliable, and doesn’t depend on a woman carrying a weapon in her bag.

Toilets uphold dignity, the foundation of true safety

Safety isn’t just about avoiding violence. It’s about ensuring women can step out without anxiety, hold their heads high, and meet basic bodily needs without shame. Clean toilets reinforce dignity, autonomy, and self-respect.

ALSO READ: Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025: Five tips to maintain proper hygiene during periods