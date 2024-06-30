World Social Media Day 2024: Funny wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with buddies

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Funny wishes and images on World Social Media Day 2024

World Social Media Day, celebrated on June 30th, is a day to recognize and celebrate the impact of social media on global communication. It's a time to acknowledge how it has brought us closer, allowing us to share our lives, thoughts, and experiences with friends and family worldwide. To make this day even more special, here are some funny wishes, messages, quotes, and statuses you can share with your buddies on WhatsApp and Facebook.

World Social Media Day 2024: Wishes

Happy Social Media Day! Here's to pretending our lives are more interesting than they are!

Cheers to another day of scrolling through memes and cat videos. Happy Social Media Day!

May your Wi-Fi be strong and your notifications be plentiful. Happy Social Media Day!

Happy Social Media Day! Remember, if it's not on social media, did it happen?

Wishing you a day full of likes, shares, and retweets. Happy Social Media Day!

World Social Media Day 2024: Images

World Social Media Day 2024: Quotes

"Social media is the ultimate equalizer. It gives a voice and a platform to anyone willing to engage." - Amy Jo Martin

"Social media is like a virtual high school reunion every single day." - Lee Odden

“Privacy is dead, and social media hold the smoking gun.”- Pete Cashmore.

"By giving people the power to share, we are making the world more transparent."- Mark Zuckerberg"

Social media is addictive precisely because it gives us something which the real world lacks: It gives us immediacy, direction and value as an individual."- David Amerland

World Social Media Day 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Let's celebrate the day we spend more time on our phones than talking to each other in real life. Happy Social Media Day!

To the person who always tags me in the funniest memes – Happy Social Media Day! You make scrolling worth it.

Happy Social Media Day! Today, let's take a moment to appreciate the art of the perfect selfie and the magic of filters.

On this special day, let's take a break from stalking profiles and actually say hi to each other. Just kidding! Happy Social Media Day!

World Social Media Day: Because why talk to people face-to-face when you can send them a meme instead?

World Social Media Day is a great opportunity to have some fun and share the love with your friends on various platforms. Whether through a funny wish, a clever message, or a witty status update, let’s make the most of this day dedicated to our digital connections. Happy Social Media Day!

