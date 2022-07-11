World Population Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme, Facts of the annual event

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Population Day

World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year, to raise awareness regarding global population issues. The day is aimed to address the urgency and significance of issues related to the population. It may be noted that World Population Day was established by the United Nations Development Programme in 1989 when the global population reached 5 billion. Being celebrated for over three decades, is meant to raise awareness about solutions related to population control. According to the United Nations Population Fund, the world population will hit the 8 billion mark in 2022. This comes after the world achieved the seven billion-mark in 2011 only.

Theme for World Population Day 2022

The theme for World Population Day 2022 is "A world of 8 billion: Towards a resilient future for all – Harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all".

World Population Day 2022: History

It was on July 11, 1987 that the world population stats crossed 5 billion. Soon after which, the United Nations Development Programme’s Governing Council established World Population Day in 1989. The day was recognised by the United Nations General Assembly in December 1990 with the passing of resolution 45/26 which aimed to spread awareness about the rising population along with population issues, including equality, fundamental rights, poverty, development and the environment.

World Population Day 2022: Significance

World Population Day seeks to raise awareness about issues related to demographics globally. The day is significant because it highlights the problems of overpopulation, raises awareness about the effects of overpopulation on the environment and development. It also talks about the health problems faced by childbearing women and the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health and human rights.

Interesting Facts about World Population Day

In 1000 AD, the world population was only 400 million. It first reached 1 billion in 1804 and 3 billion by 1960. It only took 40 years — by 2000 — for the population to double to 6 billion.

Every second of every day, 4.2 people are born and 1.8 people die. It’s expected that by 2050, nearly 70% of the world’s population will live in cities.

People to have a longer life: Life expectancy to rise across the world. Globally, life expectancy for both sexes combined is projected to rise from 71 years in 2010-2015 to 77 years in 2045-2050 and eventually to 83 years in 2095-2100.

The world’s population is growing by 1.10 percent per year, or about an additional 83 million people annually. The global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100.