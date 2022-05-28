Saturday, May 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli paints wall to highlight menstrual hygiene

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli paints wall to highlight menstrual hygiene

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Navya Naveli Nanda painted a wall in a Mumbai area to spread awareness about making public places more period friendly.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 28, 2022 22:38 IST
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYANANDA

Navya Naveli Nanda painted wall in a Mumbai area on the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda celebrated World Menstrual Hygiene Day by painting a wall at Ghatkopar East in Mumbai on Saturday.

Read: World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme and Quotes

Sharing a video on her Instagram handle of her painting the wall, Navya Naveli wrote: "Just us out here painting a wall mural on periods to celebrate World Menstrual Hygiene Day. This is our attempt to celebrate menstruation and make public places more period friendly."

Read: Menstrual hygiene: Sanitary pads, tampons, menstrual cups, or period panties? Expert answers

Sharing the picture, she captioned it: "Happy World Menstrual Hygiene Day!" After her post, her mother, Shweta Bachchan, gushingly wrote: "Navyaaaaaa. Love you and proud of you baby."

Her sentiments were shared by a number of netizens, who praised Navya Naveli for spreading a positive message.

Top News

Latest News