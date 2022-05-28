World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme and Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Each year on May 27 the world comes together to celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day to create awareness about menstruation, provide safe and hygienic practices to girls, and eradicate persisting taboos and stigma. Even in the 21st century, several women and young girls do not have access to proper menstrual knowledge, and menstrual hygiene infrastructure including sanitary napkins, clean toilets, or even safe disposal. According to UNFPA, May 28 signifies the menstrual cycle of females. As a fertility cycle lasts for 28 days, the date chosen to mark the day is 28. In the same way, an average period lasts for five days and therefore May, the fifth day of the month is selected.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: History

MH Day was initiated by the German non-profit WASH United in 2013. WASH United is the overall global coordinator of MH Day and acts as its international secretariat. They started a 28-day social media campaign on Twitter, called "May #MENSTRAVAGANZA" to generate awareness about menstruation and MHM as important considerations within water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) development initiatives.

In 2014, people from around the world celebrate May 28 as World Menstrual Hygiene Day by participating in public rallies, campaigns, workshops etc.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme for World Menstrual Hygiene Day is ‘making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030’.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022: Quotes

"Precisely what menstruation is, is not yet very well known."--G. Stanley Hall

"Menstrual blood is the only source of blood that is not traumatically induced. Yet in modern society, this is the most hidden blood, the one so rarely spoken of and almost never seen, except privately by women."--Judy Grahn

“One of the hardest questions I have been asked is ‘How will you manage the army if you are having menstrual cramps?’ I have also been asked if I will have the courage to face criminals. My answer is that courage is not a matter of gender."--Josefina Vazquez Mota

“It’s okay to talk about birth, okay – then menstruation. I first started my advocacy for women’s health in the field of reproductive freedom, and the next stage would be bringing menopause out of the closet."-- Cybill Shepherd

“The use of sanitary pads and the dos and don’ts should be discussed with openness so as to make a hygienic and healthy life for the women."-- Manushi Chhillar