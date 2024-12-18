World Meditation Day 2024: How meditation helps manage stress and anxiety in today’s fast-paced world

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how meditation helps manage stress and anxiety.

Meditation encompasses various techniques aimed at improving focus, emotional awareness, kindness, compassion, sympathetic joy, and mental tranquillity, even during challenging times. Many individuals discover that consistent meditation practice fosters self-kindness and greater compassion for others. Many studies indicate that meditation serves as an effective tool for managing stress, essentially reprogramming the brain so that those who meditate regularly can better handle stress. Research has shown that even after just eight weeks of consistent practice, meditation can significantly reduce stress levels.

What is the Amygdala?

When we spoke to Ms Sabhyata Goswami Clinical Psychologist at Lissun, she said that to understand the impact of stress on our everyday lives, we have to understand the role of the Amygdala, a small structure in the brain that regulates our reaction to certain forces like stress and fear. It alerts us about threats and dangers in our environment and as a consequence activates our fight or flight response. In the recent competitive and fast-paced world, our everyday stressors and challenges can also trigger this fight-and-flight response and start the cycle of anxiety and distress. However, a lot of research has been focused on the preventive effects of meditation on stress and anxiety. Different types of meditations act differently in self-regulating the amygdala, helping it to simmer down the threats that it perceives from the environment.

Benefits of meditation

Meditation promotes a relaxation response that counters the stress response. This can lead to lower heart rates, reduced blood pressure, and decreased respiration rates, all of which contribute to a feeling of calm. Regular meditation practice can improve emotional regulation, making individuals more resilient to stressors. It can help individuals recognize and acknowledge their emotions without becoming overwhelmed by them. By focusing the mind, meditation can reduce the tendency to ruminate on stressors and negative thoughts, which is often a contributor to anxiety.

Benefits of mindfulness

One of the most effective ways of tackling anxiety is practising mindfulness-based meditation. Mindfulness meditation involves focusing entirely on our present moment and the thoughts, situations, and experiences that are involved in that moment while being accepting and non-judgemental. It includes breathing exercises, yoga and guided lessons to help you become aware of your body sensations, thoughts and feelings. It not only helps in managing everyday stressors but is also very effective in managing many psychiatric disorders like Depression, Addiction, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, etc.

Plethora of research suggests that Mindfulness-based meditations help people by developing mental resilience, which allows them to not react to or engage with unhelpful thoughts and emotions during times of distress. Meditators tend to be grounded more in their present than worry about their past or future, making them less anxious and depressed. Incorporating meditation into daily routines can vary from short sessions focused on breathing to more structured practices like mindfulness meditation or guided imagery. Consistency is vital for experiencing the full benefits.

