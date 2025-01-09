World Hindi Day 2025: Prepare your child in this way for Hindi Diwas speech competition in school

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL World Hindi Day 2025: Hindi Diwas speech competition

World Hindi Day, also known as World Hindi Diwas or International Hindi Day, is celebrated yearly on January 10. It is a day to commemorate the beauty, legacy, and expanding global significance of the Hindi language. This day commemorates Hindi's function as a cultural unifier, as well as its contributions to global literary and linguistic variety.

World Hindi Day aims to promote the Hindi language on a global basis. Unlike Hindi Diwas, which is celebrated in India on September 14 to commemorate Hindi as the official language, this day recognizes Hindi's international influence and cultural significance. It's an opportunity to highlight the language's influence on cross-cultural communication and significance in maintaining India's rich legacy.

On this day, speech competitions are held in schools and colleges in which children participate enthusiastically. If your child has also participated in any such competition, then you should pay attention to some things while preparing your child. Such tips can prove to be effective in helping your child win the competition.

How should you begin your speech?

In the beginning of your speech, definitely include some lines from any famous Hindi poet. This way, it will be easy to grab everyone's attention right from the beginning of the speech. If you want, you can also make the statements of political giants a part of your speech.

Importance of Hindi Language

If it is the occasion of Hindi Diwas, then a large part of your child's speech should be about the importance of the Hindi language. Try to keep the language simple and avoid using complex words. It is also important to write about the interesting history of the Hindi language. While some people feel hesitant in speaking Hindi, some people consider the English language as a means to show their standard. By highlighting such things, you can make your child's speech involving.

How to make a speech interesting?

To make your child's speech interesting, you should teach your child to pause at the right time, emphasize certain words, and also do voice modulation. By following this tip, more and more people will show interest in listening to your speech. Apart from this, also tell the child about hand movements so that your child looks confident on stage.

World Hindi Day 2025: Theme

This year's theme is 'Hindi: A Global Voice of Unity and Cultural Pride.' The subject highlights Hindi's rising recognition as a worldwide language and its ability to unite civilizations, as well as the preservation of India's rich traditions and contributions to global harmony.

